ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOM BUILT DREAM HOME ON 6+ACRES!Meticulously thought out luxury home includes endless features!Enjoy entertaining family/friends with 7+ bedrms, 4 full baths surrounding a centerpiece Chef style kitchen w silestone counters, custom cabinets, and high end appliances. Slippers and socks optional with heated floors throughout and 3 fireplaces. Spoil everyone with in-home music system, theater surround, unlimited showers w on demand water heater. Elegant finishes incl custom bookshelves/cabinets, tray ceilings, Brazilian HWFs. Lower level w 10 ft ceilings, lookout windows, rec rm, bonus rm, 3 bedrms, full bath. Outside spread out on large 2 tier deck that opens to professionally landscaped yard. Pole Barn 40X63 with 14 ft ceilings, heat/A/C,insulated,200 amp,RV outlets.
7 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $1,175,000
