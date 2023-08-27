On June 29 a divided Supreme Court banned affirmative action in college admissions. The ruling declares that race cannot factor into deciding whether to admit an applicant.

The court’s conservative majority reversed precedent in cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The ruling is grounded in the American premise that hard work, talent, freedom and opportunity should equalize the playing field no matter the circumstances of religion, ethnicity or other social cages that box some in and others out.

For many, affirmative action or other practical solutions might be more difficult to support than acknowledgement of discrimination as an ongoing reality.

The Supreme Court ruling creates yet another American dilemma – the dilemma of diversity with a mixed cultural message.

In response to the ruling, collegiate patterns of racial-ethnic diversity will change dramatically in the years to come, with considerable downstream consequences. Ending affirmative action would lower racial and ethnic diversity in academia, reducing Black and Hispanic enrollment in undergraduate and graduate programs. Especially at elite schools, including for emerging STEM fields, under-representation will become more acute.

Employers will have less diverse talent pools to draw upon for positions in emerging industries. Whites and international students and employees will not experience the rich diversity and cultural variety in the broader society.

The end of affirmative action has prompted a more personal reckoning with its complicated legacy. Asian Americans are the fastest growing segment of the racial hierarchy. Asians are also seen as taking too many elite college seats, a charge pointed toward Jews in the 1920s. For many Black, Hispanic, and Native Americans, whose life chances were affected by affirmative action, this moment has brought back racial history of respective groups of people.

Affirmative action created the Black middle class, fulfilling our founders’ promises about equality, opening seats at the table of opportunity for those who had not previously been invited. A hand up, not quotas. Consideration, not guarantees. For historically excluded persons who competed for the best schools and jobs, the impact of racial identity on life chances is variable. Right now, they feel gratitude for open doors they found, but fear that future generations will again find those doors shut.

Dilemmas posed by diversity fuel the flames of the ongoing cultural war. Conservatives want to be judged on individual merit, not held personally responsible for past discrimination. Colorblind social relations are preferred, which ignores inertia from historical discrimination, and that racism of the past isn’t so past. Historically excluded individuals grieve losing a path that leads to rewarding careers and better lives, and resent exclusion based upon circumstances of birth or inherited culture.

At the core of the cultural war are persistent tensions around race and ethnicity.

The cultural war divides reactions to the Supreme Court decision. Chief Justice John Roberts said universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. ” Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second Black Justice, wrote that the decision “sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix...”.

Former President Trump posted that the affirmative action ruling marked “a great day for America. People with extraordinary ability and everything else necessary for success, including future greatness for our Country, are finally being rewarded.”

On the other side of the cultural divide, former President Barack Obama claimed affirmative action “allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve.”

Diversity in higher education enriches learning, building competencies around crossing cultural boundaries. Although the recent Supreme Court decision rolls back the march toward racial equity – the fruit of the Civil Rights Movement, higher education will find alternatives guided by our diverse, inclusive, and equitable core democratic ideals.