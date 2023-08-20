Coming into 2023, one thing that both sides of the aisle seemed to agree on was that Wisconsin had a workforce problem. The past 10 years have been the slowest growth decade in our state’s history, and as a result, employees are harder to find.

Governor Evers recognized this problem, and when he unveiled his budget he did so concentrating in particular on using our state’s historic surplus on growing our workforce. However, when it came time to pass the budget through the Legislature, time after time we saw Republicans cutting programs intended to strengthen our economy by investing in our workforce.

As a result, while the state budget has been passed and signed, the work of the Legislature is incomplete. In a time of plenty for our state’s surplus, we cannot ignore one of the most important issues facing our state.

That is why I was so pleased to see that Gov. Evers is calling a special session of the Legislature to focus on workforce issues. The governor’s workforce plan incentivizes workers to go into high-need industries like healthcare and education. The governor also invests in higher education to ensure workers have access to training they need, whether that’s through the UW System or our technical colleges, to take advantage of the career opportunities available across our state.

And perhaps most importantly, the governor’s workforce special session will address Wisconsin’s child care shortage head-on. Throughout the budget process, we heard from Wisconsinites in every corner of the state who told us how critical child care is for our economy. Simply put, infants and toddlers cannot be left at home alone, so parents who can’t find affordable child care ultimately can’t go to work.

It is imperative for the health of our state’s economy that we ensure that those who want to work can do so. Parenthood should not be a penalty in the state of Wisconsin. To make that a reality, we need to ensure quality child care is affordable and accessible across the state.

The Child Care Counts program, which Gov. Evers created to stabilize the child care industry, has been a lifeline for providers who are navigating their own workforce struggles to keep their doors open. However, while Gov. Evers proposed the continuation of the program in his budget, Legislative Republicans cut out all $340 million needed to support this critical industry.

Without an investment from the Legislature, Child Care Counts will expire at the end of the year, putting providers at risk of closure. Industry leaders estimate that without this program, up to 25% of child care facilities could close, while many others may have to limit how many children they can take, leaving parents and employers in an even more difficult position.

For many parents who already face long wait-lists to access child care as things stand today, the prospect of mass closures of child care providers across the state would be disastrous for their ability to continue working and pursuing their careers.

In many ways, child care is the industry that supports all other industries.

It is essential that as we look for ways to enhance our workforce that we also ensure that parents across the state can remain in the jobs that they have today as well. I hope that my Republican colleagues join us at this special session with an open mind towards doing what is best for Wisconsin and our workforce. The livelihoods of many in our state are counting on it.