The mission of Moms for Liberty is to fight for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.

There is nothing in the mission statement about book banning, LGBTQIA+, anti-vaccine conspiracy, critical race theory, or fascism, regardless of constant attempts by the left-wing media to discredit and devalue average American moms and dads who are just trying to protect their rights to be the primary decision makers in their children’s lives.

On July 1, several hundred members of Moms for Liberty from throughout the country gathered in Philadelphia for their national summit. Leading up to the event, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s attempt to vilify American parents by labeling MFL a “hate group” backfired in epic fashion as the public was driven to discover the true patriotic mission of Moms for Liberty and the status of the SPLC as a long-standing, well-known hate group themselves. The real question is, why do they want to silence parents? Labeling concerned parents “domestic terrorists” did not work for the National School Board Association or the FBI. The SPLC certainly does not frighten moms and dads from protecting their kids, either.

In response, co-founders of Moms for Liberty, Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice, stated, “Name-calling parents who want to be a part of their child’s education as ‘hate groups’ or ‘bigoted’ just further exposes what this battle is all about: Who fundamentally gets to decide what is taught to our kids in school — parents or government employees? We believe that parental rights do not stop at the classroom door and no amount of hate from groups like this is going to stop that.”

With several presidential candidates speaking at the summit, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, President Donald J. Trump, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, the national spotlight is shining bright on the parents’ rights movement. President Biden was invited, but declined to sit at the table with parents. RFK, Jr. was originally on the agenda, but he was bullied into cancelling his appearance because the parents’ rights movement is somehow “disrupting the balance of power in education.”

In the face of violent threats and vandalism of local businesses, members of MFL focused on educating themselves about their rights, deconstructing school curricula, First Amendment rights, best-practices for organizing, keeping the message positive, and how to get involved in local elections. The agenda is not racist, anti-LGBTQIA+, or fascist. The sole focus is the mission — parents’ rights.

This was all done with smiles, grace, and fortitude in the face of paid protestors who screamed, spit, and waved fists at the moms and dads in attendance. While the Kenosha County chapter has about $500 in the bank, which they have used for things like buying backpacks and school supplies for kids at Brass Elementary, the claims of “dark money” funding MFL are clear deflections by the groups using dark money to pay these protesters.

MFL does not ban books, they support the use of age-appropriate content in classrooms. There is no place for pornography in schools, period. For this, they have been labeled “nazis” in the media. While the First Amendment protects “hate speech”, these tweets would certainly not have survived the Twitter police had they come from conservative groups.

In a positive example, though, one Twitter writer remarked “Should the @PhillyPolice have been posing for photos with Moms for Liberty?”, pointing to a picture of the groups together. Another replied, “Yes, because they’re beautiful and fearless and are getting this country back on track.” Exactly, and that is why there is outrage.

Moms for Liberty is making a difference.

For more information about the real Moms for Liberty, see their website at momsforliberty.org.