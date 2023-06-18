Small historical moments build up forces, shift trends, and make waves to create watershed social transformations. Juneteenth is one of those lesser known pivotal moments that have made freedom reachable in African American, American, and world history. Juneteenth is widely celebrated in Africa, the Americas, and the Caribbean.

For the U.S., Juneteenth refers to delays before news of emancipation reached Galveston, Texas. Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but more than 250,000 African Americans remained enslaved in Texas. On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger announced that “all slaves are free.” In 1964, Juneteenth’s promise of freedom was validated by the Civil Rights Act, 158 years after Lincoln’s Proclamation. June 17, 2021, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

In the former and current British West Indies, emancipation meant freeing slaves and ending the slave trade linking the old and new worlds. Fifteenth-century European seafaring technologies facilitated what historian Pierre Chaunu termed “disenclavement,” particularly for seafaring nations. Through naval exploration, European powers increased encounters with distant people and lands. Early maritime encounters also started a four-century global conquest of pillage, plunder, enslavement, and colonization in Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, and elsewhere.

In the mid-sixteenth century, the Portuguese, English, French and other European powers trafficked African slaves. In 1640, with Dutch help, the English established sugar production by capturing several West Indies Spanish colonies. In 1655, Britain occupied Jamaica, transforming it into a slave hub, and establishing plantation societies throughout the Caribbean. Following 1850, a third of slaves were trafficked to the West Indies.

Earlier than the U.S, France abolished Black slavery in 1794. Revoked by Napoleon in 1802, France unconditionally re-abolished slavery in 1848. In England, William Wilberforce’s 1807 act abolished slavery and trafficking. By 1833, Britain ended slavery.

Only in 2021 did Juneteenth become a U.S. federal holiday. Decades earlier, on August 1, 1985, Trinidad and Tobago was the first country to establish a national emancipation day, replacing Columbus Day. August 1st for Trinidadians and Tobagonians became Juneteenth for Americans.

Privilege and wealth gained from slavery across centuries require acknowledgment by those who benefit. In the U.S., Black wealth is still one-eighth that of Whites. The median wealth of White households is $188,000, but only $24,000 for African Americans. About one-half of wealth is transferred across generations. With inherited wealth, White children are more able to finance college education at prestigious institutions and access respected social networks. Ongoing financial disparity widens racial gaps in educational opportunities, professional achievements, and political representation.

Globally, Juneteenth addresses colonialism, slavery, racism, and the BLM movement. Juneteenth reveals uncomfortable truths about privilege and wealth, points toward promises of equality and inclusion, and scales the mountaintop of freedom.

African American writer Ralph Ellison (1913 -1994) won the 1953 National Book Award for his novel Invisible Man. Ellison urgently warned that racism threatens democracy. His novel Juneteenth, mostly written during the civil rights years, was published posthumously in 1999. In Juneteenth, Ellison tapped into biblical tradition and wrote prophetically about the unmovable “color line” and American systemic racism. His two characters – Rev. Hickman, the black dad, and the racist Senator Sunraider, his white adopted son – debate Juneteenth’s meaning and celebration as a “gaudy illusion.” Juneteenth portrays a nation sunk in injustice, inequality, and deception.

Today, Juneteenth carries profound weight and impact. The promise of emancipation was a seat at the multicultural table. Hope dies when aspirations collide with obstacles to full participation in major social institutions. Hope thrives when opportunities are extended to free citizens who make their voices heard. Poet Langston Hughes famously asked what happens to unfulfilled dreams, whether they go hide and die, or rise up another day. Juneteenth celebrates true democracy, where dreams, talent, and hard work intersect to make good on promises of equality and freedom for all.