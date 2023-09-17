I recently attended the Kenosha History Center’s Old Northside walking tour. Like their Library Park and Third Avenue walking tours, this new offering was extremely well done and well attended.

I love learning about the history of our city and the History Center is a gem that strives to tell a full story of Kenosha. These walking tours have me thinking about two possible opportunities that could be taken up by the History Center or by other community organizations.

Racine County has recently continued a deep dive into their community’s involvement in the Underground Railroad in the mid 1800s. Their Underground Railroad Freedom Heritage Trail is currently being expanded to Burlington. A compelling piece of that Racine history is the harrowing story of Joshua Glover. Glover was a slave in Missouri who liberated himself and escaped to Racine. The man who had owned him in Missouri enlisted authorities to bring Glover back into bondage and he was temporarily brought to a Milwaukee jail. Abolitionists broke him out of jail and got him to a boat bound for Canada where he lived the rest of his life.

While I’m not aware of any stories of that sort from Kenosha, when you attend the History Center’s Library Park walking tour you learn about the home of Rev. Reuben Deming, which was a station on the Underground Railroad. There are two historical markers there, near the southeast corner of Library Park. We also know that there were other abolitionists here around that time.

Through research at the History Center, I have been able to trace the parcel of land that I live on back to the ownership of one of those Kenoshans agitating against slavery, Samuel Hale. Still, the efforts in Racine and Burlington make me want to know about additional ways that Kenosha may have been involved in these deliberate and organized efforts to resist enslavement through escape and flight.

As early as 1935 — in the centennial edition of the Kenosha News — people were writing historical telling’s of Kenosha’s Underground Railroad locations. Perhaps there is an opportunity to create a heritage trail or expand Racine’s trail south to our community. I would hope that our city and county have an appetite to dig deeper into our city’s and our nation’s past, both good and challenging. At a time when the seriousness and legacy of slavery itself is being questioned by some political figures, it’s important to remember the truth, and the reasons why efforts like the Underground Railroad and abolition are a part of our history that needs to be told.

Another interesting thing is happening in that huge city to the south of us, where a tour company is adding a fresh perspective to the understanding of its history. Chicago Mahogany Tours offers experiences that showcase the vibrant history and contributions of people of color in the Windy City. These tours explore iconic landmarks, neighborhoods, and cultural heritage, using the rich tapestry of African American, Hispanic, and other diverse communities as a jumping off point for telling inclusive stories about their city.

Chicago Mahogany is an example of the kind of tours that communities like Kenosha could adopt. Organizations or individuals could start something of their own or collaborate with the Kenosha History Center to expand on their top-notch existing offerings.

More information on these unique Chicago tours can be found at chicagomahogany.com. More information about the Kenosha History Center’s Walking Tours and all of their offerings can be found at kenoshahistorycenter.org.