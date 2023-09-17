In today’s fast-paced digital world, access to broadband is critical to how we communicate, work, learn, receive health care and other services, and so much more. Fortunately, Wisconsin has long prioritized broadband expansion, which has resulted in bridging hundreds of thousands of previously unconnected Wisconsinites to digital opportunity.

Since 2019, our state leaders have distributed over $340 million toward expanding broadband access, bringing connectivity to nearly 400,000 new homes and small businesses. Coupled with the millions invested by private broadband providers to extend networks, we have reduced the number of those in our state without access to a 25/3 Mbps connection from 13 percent in 2016 to around 4 percent this year.

While we have certainly made tremendous strides in bridging our state’s digital divide, we cannot turn a blind eye to the more than 250,000 homes and small businesses still awaiting connectivity. The over $1 billion in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) funds coming to Wisconsin presents the historic opportunity to finally connect every corner of the state, including communities tucked into the most rural, hardest-to-reach regions.

This includes the Northwoods and the southwest “Driftless” regions, which remain largely unconnected. The vast, rural and rugged areas present challenges to even the most experienced broadband providers. Take, for example, Vilas County in northern Wisconsin, where residents say internet access is slow – when available – or simply not available at all. Not only is this an inconvenience, but it can have serious consequences. Police in the county have reported several instances of being unable to carry out emergency communications to residents because of the lack of high-speed broadband, or lack of access altogether.

BEAD funds can play a hugely consequential role in helping bring reliable, high-speed broadband access to regions like Vilas County.

This, however, requires our state’s policymakers – particularly those in the Wisconsin Broadband Office – to make wise decisions that maximize these investments.

A significant component includes partnering with proven, reliable internet service providers that already possess a strong track-record of completing broadband buildouts in Wisconsin on-time and on-budget. After all, the best predictor of future performance is past performance.

Wisconsin’s cable industry fits the description and examples of successful cable broadband expansions abound. Midco, whose footprint spans nearly 500,000 homes across the Midwest including in Wisconsin, recently announced a project in New Richmond valued at $12 million, part of their broader 10,000 home expansion into the St. Croix area. In 2022, cable provider Charter connected more than 1,500 homes and businesses across Winnebago and Fond Du Luc counties. Cable broadband providers have the requisite financial, managerial, and technical expertise and capabilities to continue successfully extending networks to unconnected Wisconsinites.

The remarkable progress our state has made this past decade is a testament to the committed efforts of local cable broadband providers and the forward-thinking decisions made by our state leaders.

Let’s continue to work together as we approach this watershed connectivity moment so that we can achieve the reality of a fully connected Wisconsin.