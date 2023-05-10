For people of my vintage (I was born in the last year of the Truman presidency), change has been a constant for every day of our lives. Still, many of us find a way to be completely resistant – if not aggressively hostile – to change. (Kids, want to see Grandpa’s head explode? Ask him to Venmo you a few bucks.)

Nothing, however, seems to spark so much discomfort among my people as roundabouts. For some, the growth of roundabouts across our nation is nothing less than an insidious plot to get us to quit driving. Somehow, when we weren’t paying attention, roundabouts grew from an occasional oddity to a full-blown invasion.

My first run-in with a roundabout was as a young man on a business trip in the Boston area. I think they were originally invented in Massachusetts as a way to keep out tourists … or British troops. They called them rotaries in that part of the world for about a hundred years.

I negotiated the several rotaries I encountered on that trip and returned my rental to Avis with no body damage. Later trips to New England boosted my confidence and gave me the false bravery needed to charge into a rotary and dare to be hit. When they began to become a part of our driving landscape in the Midwest, I had no fear and no complaint.

Northeast local drivers know exactly how to dart in and about the traffic flow, all while screaming at each other in that charming way Bostonians have.

Locally, whenever roundabouts come up in conversation — especially among people who might have heard original Beatles songs on AM radios — many carped like only old people are capable.

According to the Federal Highway Administration: “The superior safety record of modern roundabouts is well known in Western Europe and in most British-influenced countries around the globe. Still, many in North America question whether drivers who are unfamiliar with this type of intersection can safely adapt to it.”

9,000 roundabouts, really!

By some estimates, there were more than 9,000 roundabouts in the U.S. at the end of last year. Florida has the most, but they have a large population and a lot of more recent road construction. Nebraska seems to have the most on a per-person basis. Based on actual miles of roadway, Maryland reigns as the champion.

The all-time king of roundabouts, however, is Carmel, Indiana. North of Indianapolis, it was barely a wide spot in the road when I worked there as a young reporter in 1974. Now, it has more roundabouts than any municipality in the nation — at least 140. Carmel is what I suspect Pleasant Prairie will become in 20 to 30 years: a well-run city that embraces growth, good civic design, a welcoming attitude about business and a good life for its taxpayers.

Why would an uber-rich Indianapolis suburb like Carmel happily embrace that many roundabouts? Well, they actually almost eliminate fatal intersection crashes while handling a growing number of vehicles. I assume that is why Pleasant Prairie chose to replace some of its four-way stop crossroads with the smooth flow of roundabouts.

We have seen a significant increase in roundabouts in Kenosha County, the City of Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie in past years, especially as road segments have been widened or improved. As we look around, we can see more roundabouts in our future. (Having been stuck in traffic trying to cross 39th Avenue on 93rd Street on a recent Friday at 5 p.m., it’s not hard to imagine a roundabout solution to that four-way-stop headache.)

But we might want to look for another reason to embrace the roundabout. A fun reason. An artistic reason. Roundabouts are a great way to brighten the community through public art. The aforementioned Carmel, Indiana, serves as a shining example in that regard.

While well designed from a traffic perspective, Pleasant Prairie’s two roundabouts on Highway 165 (Springbrook Road and 39th Avenue) are visually dull. Having a hard time imagining how art solves that challenge? Again, look to Carmel. Many of its roundabouts, large and small, feature installations that are sometimes whimsical, sometimes historic, sometimes just stunning.

Many of these installations are the work of Bo-mar Industries. My favorite may be an homage to Hoosier songwriter Hoagy Charmichael. On the smaller end, a roundabout in front of Carmel High School features back lit, cutout images of a running Greyhound, the school’s mascot.

Full disclosure: the “mar” in Bomar is my brother-in-law, Mark Buchanan. He and his brother Bobby have grown from teenagers with a knack for cars and engines to operating a world-class custom metal fabricating business with a long list of Blue Chip clients. Again, they didn’t pay me to do this, but my sister Jill has been known to give me a meal when I am in the neighborhood.

A new set of roundabout installations from Bo-mar in Carmel will honor Indiana’s auto racing culture. The first will salute the Marmon Wasp, the first car to win the Indianapolis 500. Other iconic Hoosier autos will be placed in roundabouts along a single avenue.

I doubt that any community in America will ever match the fervor for roundabouts of that Indiana city, but we could give it a shot. There is a lifeless roundabout on Wood Road at the eastern edge of the UW-Parkside campus. Wouldn’t that be a great place for a statue of Ranger Bear? How about those two roundabouts on Highway 165? Pleasant Prairie has several friends with deep pockets these days. Could Uline or Haribo be convinced to kick start the effort?