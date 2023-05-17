May celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander heritage – AAPI Month. To understand the Asian diaspora to this country, examine Chinese American historical experiences of exclusion and inclusion.

On May 6, 1882, President Chester Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, intentionally race-targeted legislation lasting until 1943. Chinese workers could not obtain legal status. Chinese immigrants living in the U.S. could not become citizens.

During the 1848-1855 California Gold Rush, Chinese immigrants were attracted by the promise of equal opportunity. The Chinese were tolerated by Whites when surface gold was plentiful, who grew more hostile as gold became scarce.

During Reconstruction (1861-1865), many Chinese were brought to the U.S. for railroad construction jobs. In Chinese, “Cooli” are laborers with physically demanding, hazardous jobs. Coolis completed the treacherous western portion of the railroad. Poorly paid compared to whites, they endured inhumane living conditions.

In 1869, the Central Pacific and Union Pacific lines joined at Promontory Summit, Utah, symbolizing a connected country. However, Chinese workers were notably excluded from the historic photographs, and regarded as unassimilable foreigners, representing the “Yellow Peril.” The term referred to Asian “invaders” disrupting western civilization and democracy, ignorant and filthy, physically different from whites, not considered “pure” Americans by law or custom.

Despite recent resurgence of anti-Chinese sentiments surrounding the pandemic, even with a legacy of legalized systemic discrimination and prejudice, the AAPI U.S.population has higher educational attainment and income. By the mid-1960s, Asian Americans were labeled “model minorities” by opponents of civil rights reforms, perceived as self-reliant and hard working.

Asian Americans overcame obstacles, assimilating through education and employment. In several Asian countries, including China, Japan, and Vietnam, Confucian values emphasize hard work, respect for authority and strong families, qualities perceived as compatible with U.S. institutions and values.

In her book “The Color of Success,” Ellen Wu traces the journey from the “Yellow Peril” to a racially distinct social identity perceived as part of the U.S. diverse tapestry. Highly educated second generations of self-made wealthy families, many Chinese immigrants no longer resemble 19th century Coolis.

Smart, hardworking, obedient, and well-educated are stereotypes of the AAPI model minority. Concepts like “Yellow Peril” or “Model Minority” minimize ongoing struggles of AAPI persons, dismiss the diversity within the APPI communities, and alienate other marginalized racial and ethnic groups.

AAPI is a growing demographic slice of the country. Just over half (54%) are immigrants. Chinese immigrants are highly concentrated, just under half (46%) in New York, San Francisco or Los Angeles metropolitan areas, with over half in California (31%) or New York State (21%). AAPI are also religiously diverse. A plurality are Christian (42%), 26% are unaffiliated, 10% are Hindu and 14% are Buddhist. Pew surveys estimate 7% of the U.S. have AAPI identities, the fastest growing census race or ethnic classification. The Asian population of the country has doubled since 2000, representing ancestry from twenty countries.

Asian Americans have been so successful in higher education that courts have limited Asian enrollment. Harvard University’s Asian enrollment would be 43% of incoming students based upon SAT and other academic criteria, although the Asian rate is limited to around 30%. Like Jews in the 1920s, elite U.S. colleges and universities would admit more Asians if not for lawsuits and school policies. Stereotypes about tiger parenting linger, but research suggests that supportive parenting is more common among Chinese American families and is associated with better academic performance.

In a black-and-white world, Chinese and other Asian descent persons may not belong to either color. They manage daily microaggressions, stereotypes and myths about their culture and willingness to assimilate. Like others in the U.S., AAPI Americans contribute to their families, communities and work, seeking their place in the U.S. tapestry, more patch quilt than melting pot, where differences define the American Experiment in unity through diversity, e pluribus unum.