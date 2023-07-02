There was a time, not too long ago, when legislators from both parties recognized the value in and were proud of the UW System. It was a gem of our state, providing students with a world-class education for a fair price. It provided employers in Wisconsin with a well-educated and trained workforce. The perceived importance of the UW System was reflected in our state budgets. Budgets under both Democratic and Republican leadership made strong investments in the UW System. Under Republican Governor Tommy Thompson, state General Purpose Revenue (GPR) made up half of the UW System’s budget. As of the most recent budget, that number is down to just 17%. A recent report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that the UW system ranks 43rd out of 50 states in per student state support. In 2021, the System received $15,079 in public funding per student, far below the national average of $17,733. This Republican majority has been on a crusade to cripple the UW System since they came to power in 2011.

They’ve made steep cuts to the System’s budget, but it goes farther than that. They forced System schools to spend down large chunks of their financial reserves; inserted themselves into campus and System-wide policy decisions; and accused the System of stifling free speech. Now, the Republican majority has stripped $32 million from the UW System’s budget allocation and eliminated almost 190 positions, meaning 190 Wisconsinites will lose their jobs as a result of the Republican move. What is the Republican rationale for doing this? They say that the UW System and its members schools are too welcoming and accepting of students from marginalized groups, whether they are Black, gay, living with a disability, or even a veteran using the GI Bill to finish their education. My colleague, Senator LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) said it best during a meeting of the Joint Finance Committee on the Republican cuts when she commented, “Who would not want to make someone accepted, regardless of their race, regardless of their age, regardless of their religion, regardless of their culture?” Well, now we have our answer – Republicans.

How will this cut impact the UW System and its schools, including Parkside? UW System Jay Rothman warned that it could lead to tuition hikes and maybe even campus closures. The System and ten out of its thirteen schools are already dealing with structural deficits, resulting from years of a Republican majority in the Legislature. Can you imagine the hole that would be left in our community if Parkside were to close?