One must wonder why an elected official would be against conducting committee meetings during readily accessible times, inviting public participation.

Last week, a resolution regarding rules for Standing Committees of the Kenosha County Board proposed meeting no earlier than 6 p.m. The resolution was voted down by a small minority of the board.

As this resolution relates to transparency, let me ask, what does transparency mean to you? I believe it includes honesty, openness, integrity, and the ability to actively participate. This resolution, related specifically to meeting times for Standing Committees of the County Board, which are comprised entirely of elected officials. Why 6 p.m. or later? It is critically important that the work of the County board be transparent and conducted in a consistent, open and accessible manner.

Unfortunately, some feel that meeting times should be at the convenience of committee members. This, however, excludes the most important committee members, the citizens of Kenosha County. The citizens of Kenosha County are the critical stakeholders! You require unmitigated consideration, access, and transparency, such that your participation is unfettered, and is provided its legal representation and platform.

There were several interesting questions raised in committee. What do other counties, or the state do: Members of the County Board are elected to represent the citizens of Kenosha County. If other counties conduct the business of County Government in a manner or time that differs from our policies here in Kenosha County, perhaps they will consider our purposeful representation and adopt similar policies.

Other Committees meet at a variety of times: This resolution is specific to the meeting times for “Standing Committees” of the County Board. The “Standing Committees” of the board are served by Elected Officials, not employees or citizens who volunteer time and energy.

As elected officials our duty is to the citizens of Kenosha County. Our actions and responsibilities must be conducted in a public, accessible, and fully transparent way. Thus, recognizing that we serve the community, we must also recognize that our official business must be conducted at times that are consistent, and available to the majority of those whom we represent. Not as a matter of convenience, but as a matter of obligation.

The state meets during the day: Our constituents and stakeholders are local; thus, availability has a heightened importance. We serve locally, we act locally, and our responsibilities are to those who live in Kenosha County, not the state of Wisconsin. This will restrict the ability for special meetings or times: The resolution makes full accommodation for special meetings or needs which do not require votes or action to be taken. Why does this require the permission of the Board Chair: It is the Board Chairs responsibility to provide oversight and appropriate order to the activities of the board. This includes the activities and organization of the Standing Committees of the Board. As such, the Chair is accountable for the organizational decisions of each committee.

Accessible government is fundamental to our rights as citizens. It is unfortunate that some do not agree.