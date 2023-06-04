May was Mental Health Awareness Month and still Kenosha struggles to provide adequate mental health services. Some would say we fail miserably as we have no inpatient mental health treatment facilities.

The Mental Health Facility team of Congregations United to Serve Humanity joins many other individuals and groups in urging Froedtert South, (formerly Kenosha Medical Center) to carry through on its promise to open an inpatient facility in Kenosha.

In May 2022, both the City of Kenosha Common Council and Kenosha County created a proclamation for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The city of Kenosha is concerned about this unmet need as evidenced in the Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality, and Equity/Strengthening the Mental Health System Team’s report:

“From April 2021 to January 2022, 163 individuals were sent to facilities in Southeastern Wisconsin including Winnebago (139) ... The Kenosha Police Department reports that $77,000 was spent in 2020 to transport individuals in need of chapter 51 services.”

The team planned to “reconvene as a team in the second quarter of 2023 no later than June.”

We of the CUSH Mental Health Facility Team were delighted to read in an article by the Kenosha News dated April 24, of Froedtert’s plan to beef up mental health treatment as “sorely needed to address the dangerous and rising threat posed by mental health issues.”

Froedtert South President and CEO Ric Schmidt states that the Palmer project will be “providing inpatient mental health and inpatient rehabilitation services.”

“Froedtert South’s plan would convert under-utilize space in the Downtown Hospital to inpatient and outpatient mental health services and inpatient rehabilitation services”.

The same article quotes Mayor Antaramian as saying he “believes the mental health facility will be a benefit to many area residence in need of such care.”

Senator Bob Wirch words “I am pleased that Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is taking action to address mental health issues at home in our community. Those struggling with mental health concerns should be able to find their treatment at home without traveling across the state to receive the care they need. establishing a place to seek care Locally is good for people who need care, their families and taxpayers.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman stated in her proclamation, “Not only will the establishment of an inpatient facility in Kenosha save the community tax dollars for transporting those in need of Chapter 51 services, it will greatly increase the effectiveness of treatment for Kenosha area families.

“Families of those admitted to a Kenosha inpatient facility will be able to participate in recovery and support of their loved ones. having to travel outside of the Kenosha community to obtain services is cost primitive and time consuming for many families. In addition this will greatly increase the degree of recovery and ability to maintain positive change due to the families Transition back into the community can be accomplished much quicker, reducing time absent from a job or school. As well as providing a more cost-effective and seamless transfer to community support services.”