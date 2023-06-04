Imagine you’re at a state budget hearing. You have two minutes to share your issue with the state senators and assembly members present. The hearings run from 8 a.m. until the last speaker around 9 p.m.

Can you guess the most frequent topic raised by the more than 300 citizens/speakers? It’s by far the inadequate funding for special education students in all our Wisconsin schools.

Among states that fund special education, Wisconsin ranks last in its share of cost paid. (Education Commission of the States, 2021) Currently Wisconsin state funding of these services is only thirty percent. Four years ago, Assemblyman Vos commissioned a Blue Ribbon Commission to study ways to improve educational funding of all schools in Wisconsin. This thorough study was led by two Republicans, Joel Kitchen and Luther Olson. The members unanimously recommended moving to sixty percent funding by the state for special education costs. Tragically, this change has not been acted on.

When asked about this lack of follow-through recently, Speaker Vos advised the questioner to go talk to Congressman Steil. Assemblyman Vos has a point. The Federal government committed to forty percent funding for special education costs but only provides twenty-three per cent of refundable expenses. (Blue Ribbon Commission, 2020)

Having these percentages in mind explains why school districts throughout the state are hobbled by inadequate funding for special education. Using RUSD as an example, the $48M in special ed costs brings back only $14.4M from the state and $11M from the federal government. This $23M gap must be taken out of regular education funds. Therefore, reducing this burden of special education costs is a clear priority for all schools.

There’s another way the state lets districts down. Compelling research from the state of Utah shows that providing all day 4-year-old kindergarten achieves dramatic reductions in the special education population. This strategy allows for early identification of needs and more timely intervention. The state of Wisconsin only reimburses school districts at 0.6% of the cost of this critical intervention. This penny-wise and pound-foolish strategy reduces school districts’ opportunities to provide this enormously important early childhood strategy.

Legislators have recently removed from the governor’s proposed state budget considerable funding to replace lead pipe laterals. These laterals carry water from the street to our kids’ homes. High lead levels in children’s blood damage their ability to learn, which is an issue for kids in Racine and throughout our state. There are 11,000 lead laterals that still deliver water to City of Racine homes. (Racine Water Department) The cost of mitigating this issue is $5,000 per pipe. Ironically, our legislature’s failure to assist with this important remediation is certainly creating more special ed students. Then once in school, funding for these students is woefully lacking.

Our Wisconsin Constitution identifies education as one of the key functions of our state. It’s time our legislators be held accountable for letting down our most fragile kids and the educators who are struggling to serve them. It’s little wonder this issue is so dominant at state budget hearings.

Please join us for a rally for Special Education funding for our kids on June 11 at 6 p.m. at Monument Square. We will invite area legislators to attend or submit their vision for special ed funding for Wisconsin children.