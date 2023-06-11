Pride Month in June highlights LGBTQ+ identity and aspirations for civil inclusion and cultural acceptance. With time, the acronym added a plus sign to be even more inclusive.

To frame key issues, we dive into the journey toward inclusion and tolerance and highlight the contributions of LGBTQ pioneers.

LGBTQ+ people have struggled for acceptance and fair treatment. The 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City and protests over the 1978 murder of Harvey Milk in San Francisco sparked a movement for inclusion and equity, not just coming out of closets. Following Stonewall, activists demanded civil inclusion and acceptance, moving the ground on which LGBTQ identities are publicly and privately judged.

Being labeled by self or others as outside heterosexual norms imposes stigmatized social identities, triggering condemnation as personal and community threats. LGBTQ activism represents attempts to define themselves, not be defined as threatening, as less than. Central motives for the gay rights movement and defense of transgendered persons pivot around social inclusion and reducing prejudice.

President Clinton declared June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. In 2009, President Obama signed the U.N. declaration to decriminalize homosexuality, later granting benefits for same-sex partners of federal employees, and adding gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and disability to federal hate crimes statutes. In 2010-2015, President Obama made annual declarations for June Pride Month.

Recent civil rights and legal protections have included marital and partner benefit rights and tolerant employment policies. In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down same-sex marriage bans. Adoption rights have also been extended across sexual orientation boundaries. Military prohibitions have relaxed but not disappeared.

Religious acceptance has been uneven. Evangelical Christians, Roman Catholics, and other conservative faith organizations still only officially ordain heterosexuals, while mainline Protestant organizations have removed restrictions.

Pew surveys found opposition to gay marriage from 2004-2019 decreased from 60% to 31%, with greater acceptance among more recent generations. Numerous state and local bills restricting or banning transgender health care in conservative leaning states are unpopular nationally. In a 2022 Pew study, 64% of U.S. adults supported legal protections for transgendered persons.

LGBTQ+ persons have left an enduring cultural heritage that defies heteronormativity in history. Poets Walt Whitman (1819-1892) and Emily Dickinson (1830-1886) are among the first to navigate the uncharted waters.

Whitman constructs American identity in his 1855 collection of poems “Leaves of Grass.” Never publicly revealing his sexual orientation, in this American epic of freedom, individualism, and democracy, the “American Bard” detailed homoerotism and praised male homosexuality as “the manly love of comrades” in “Calamus.” Labels like gay, queer, or bisexual were non-existent in the mid-19th century.

Whitman’s expression, appreciation, and comprehension of male beauty and intimacy make him a queer pioneer. Whitman was a quintessentially individualistic thinker, reflecting the American quest for individual identity, not just following traditions and expectations.

Dickinson’s love poems are sexually and erotically charged. Determining genders and sexual identities in these poems remains uncertain due to ambiguous language. Many poems were dedicated to her sister-in-law, poet Susan Huntington Gilbert Dickinson. The two conducted a life-long affair, exchanging intimate letters and sharing personal spaces under cover of the Victorian-era acceptance of close female friendship. Dickinson’s poem “One Sister have I in our House” suggests passion, “I held her hand the tighter, Which shortened all the miles…” Her volume “Open Me Carefully” collects her letters to Susan Dickinson. A simple homo/hetero divide misses Dickinson’s range. Her poems shift eroticism between lesbian and straight, a founding feature of “queer love poetry” in American literature.

Under conditions of social diversity and cultural pluralism, widening access to mainstream opportunities strengthens democracy. LGBTQ+ inclusion is walking the sacred talk of fair treatment. Recognizing differences as useful for attaining common goals is deeply American.

Homophobia and transphobia devalue the contributions of many who have much to share, pushing us further from the promise of fairness and equality, the core premise of democracy.