I will start my story with my own personal experiences as a Mexican-American. Born in Laredo, Texas and raised in Crystal City, Texas, was not easy to overcome discrimination and prejudice. Sometimes ignoring would help, but not solve the issue. Crystal City was 85% Hispanic and 15% Caucasian, but the Caucasians rule. They were in control of the city, county and school government.

It was hard to take, when you would hear, “Speak English or go back to where you came from!” I don’t know, if they were just ignorant of the fact; that the first Mexican-Americans to become U.S. citizens did not migrate across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rather, they were part of the large, northwestern region of Mexico that was ceded to the United States following the Mexican-American War in 1848. Despite being citizens, our population was often subjected to legal as well as social discrimination.

I have always liked the Spanish language, to the point that I took all of the Spanish courses in high school. One of my student friends asked me, “How come you are taking Spanish classes, you are Mexican.” I respond, well English-speaking students are taking English classes just like we are.” He responded, “oh yeah, I never thought of that!” Another quote, that would come to mind is, “Speak English, you are in America!”

Research states that Spanish has been a part of these lands since the 15th century, when Spain colonized North America, with settlements in areas which are now Florida, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, and California. In fact, Spanish language rights were included in California’s first constitution, and the current constitution is available in both English and Spanish. This can be explained by the fact that every single law, decree, regulation and provision from the legislature, executive and judicial branches in California needs to be published both in English and Spanish.

When Spanish is neglected by Hispanics and not emphasized through practical learning in the family, we might want to justify it and manifest the idea that living in the United States of America, the language to use should be English.

Some of us were paddled in school for speaking Spanish. I received a few of those, but kept silent, so no one would know what had happened. Being that we are Hispanics, we come from a culture where the language is Spanish and speak Spanish. Even though we live in an English-speaking country, the language that belongs to us and our family is our native language of Spanish.

All beneficial worthwhile learning should be important and emphasized. So, this is not by saying “you know the History of America and that should be enough!” This is unacceptable and does not make sense. Spanish speaking people in the Southwest used to stress and accept the idea of “el que sabe dos idiomas cuenta por dos.” (He who knows two languages counts as two).

As educators, we are in the business of education. Let’s recognize the complexity of learner’s identity and celebrate their difference by integrating student’s heritage in the curriculum. Let’s help grow the minds of the young by avoiding stereotypes and misconceptions in order for them to take a stand against the thriving racism and inequality in today’s society.

We don’t want to be like the 11-year-old child, who yelled arrogantly at his grandfather and mother while they were conversing Spanish in public, “I don’t speak Spanish, I don’t know Spanish and I don’t care for Spanish.”