This Memorial Day weekend communities across the country are honoring the history and legacy of those who served militarily — and especially for those who made the ultimate sacrifice as members of the U.S. armed forces.

Historically, per tradition, upon seeing servicemen and women in uniform in the community, we extend a hand and say, “Thank you for your service.” The gesture acknowledges the rare quality of courage required to respond to a call to service.

Largely because of individuals’ sacrifices, you and I have been afforded the way of life we currently enjoy here in these United States of America.

Beyond a somber and heartfelt acknowledgement of the impacts of military service, what can be made of Memorial Day — and all the other days of the year, as non-military servicemen and women? This question has taken me to contemplate what service “in place” can look like. Do we have a story to tell locally?

It got me thinking about historical leadership here at Kenosha Community Foundation. Incidentally we have recently released another round of scholarships, and one among them retains the name Howard J. Brown.

I recognized the name, of course, but having just recently started here at the foundation, I have wondered what the backstory was about Howard. There is much to tell.

Howard was an Army veteran. His military service in World War II was as a member of the US Army with the rank of T5. The 44th Division landed in Cherbourg in September 1944 and took part in battles in Alsace Lorraine.

After the war he served in the military government in Germany. In 1948 and 1949 he traveled the world as a foreign correspondent for the Chicago Sun Times, covering such events as the conflicts in Greece, Israel, India, and China.

Amidst his impressive academic achievements, Howard went on to become president of United Communications Corporation, which owned and operated media companies in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Massachusetts, South Dakota, and New York. Among the holdings were the Zion-Benton News in Zion, Ill., the Lake Geneva Regional News, the Kenosha-based Media Innovations company, and the Kenosha News — purchased in 1961.

Still, there’s more. The story behind the story of this leader’s public life offers an even richer picture, much beyond military service and media dominance.

Howard is said to have boundless generosity, believing that community involvement in civic organizations was crucial — most notably of course to us here is his service as a long-time Board member of the Kenosha Community Foundation. I regret never having met him, but, like so many who paved the way for us in the Kenosha area, we continue to benefit from his legacy.

All of us connected to KCF provide support to a community of philanthropists as they give back “in place,” deepen their relationship to — and commitment to — Kenosha County’s people and organizations and leave to future generations investments that are perpetual in nature.

We thank you for your service.