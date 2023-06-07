May was Older Americans Month and also Aging & Disability Resource Center Month. The months represent critical times in US history when America recognized the need for change, and in doing so, improved outcomes for older adults.

Many people aren’t aware of the stark difference in disparities older Americans faced prior to the 1960s. At the time, one third of older Americans age 65+ were living in poverty. Mortality rates were also high, with only 17 million living Americans reaching their 65th birthdays. In 1961 this recognition led to the gathering of the first White House Conference on Aging. Unlike today, few programs were available to provide resources and supports for older adults.

Growing concerns and interest in these disparities inspired President John F. Kennedy to establish Senior Citizens Month in April 1963 (later renamed as Older Americans Month by President Jimmy Carter). Celebrated each May, the premise of Older Americans Month is to recognize and value the contributions of Older Americans to our communities.

All of this served as a catalyst for the emergence of the Older Americans Act of 1965. The Administration of Aging, born out of the OAA, was developed to serve as the administrator of the new grant programs as well as the principal federal agency to oversee OAA provisions. Critical programs have been developed through the OAA including nutrition programs such as Meals on Wheels and Senior Dining, transportation options, family caregiver support, evidence-based health and wellness programs and adult protective services which serves to protect older adults from abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

The OAA recognized aging services and programs were different from traditional social service systems.

First, they acknowledged that living long enough to be considered an older adult is not a privilege everyone is afforded. Once arrived, aging has its own set of complexities not known to youth.

Looking at aging in this way led to creating a completely different set of resources and supports to serve the specific needs of older adults. The OAA also wove a foundation of involvement through participation and volunteerism into its programs leading to buy-in and commitment from the older adults themselves.

Programs such as Meals on Wheels and Volunteer Transportation not only support older adults but are often supported through volunteerism of older adults. Likewise, our Senior Centers benefit older adults through their various program offerings which brings a sense of belonging and support.

Aging & Disability Resources emerged in Wisconsin in 1998, with Kenosha County being one of nine original pilots.

By 2011, ADRCs were serving every county in Wisconsin. ADRCs are known as the “front door” to services and supports for older adults and adults with disabilities. They provide family caregiver support groups, dementia care, long-term funding screens and benefit specialists who assist with Medicare and other funding programs that can help with lowering costs of utilities, groceries prescriptions and Medicare itself.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, poverty increased among Americans age 65 and older from 8.9% in 2020 to 10.3% in 2021.

The ACOA states the increase in the poverty rate resulted in 1 million more older adults who rely on OAA resources to make ends meet. Often those resources aren’t enough to meet the need. Non-profits are reporting an uptick in homelessness among the older adults they serve.

If you are an older adult living in Kenosha County and are finding it difficult to make ends meet, contact the ADRC to see if you may qualify for resources and supports through these programs. Call 262-605-6646 to learn more.