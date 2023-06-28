In a massive overhaul not seen in decades, the Wisconsin Assembly last week passed legislation that updates and streamlines the state’s multi-billion liquor industry.

The package, which affects the production, distribution and sale of alcohol, remarkably got support up and down the line — from the nation’s largest brewers to the surge of small craft brewers, from the rising numbers of small distilleries to wineries that have been more limited than taverns and other alcohol providers on the hours they can be open for service.

Just as remarkably, the bill got bipartisan support in the Assembly, where it passed on a vote of 90-4. The Senate is expected to take up the issue quickly and it would then go to Gov. Tony Evers, who has participated in some of the negotiations, to be signed into law.

Wisconsin law has long had a three-tiered system that was designed to prevent monopolies in the production and sale of alcohol — separating brewers, wholesalers and retailers.

But over time, that system has been unable to keep up with changes in the alcohol industry — the rise of micro-breweries and craft beer, the surge in home-state wineries and wedding barns.

The lone opposition to the bill has come from wedding barns who say it would put them out of business.

The new law would require wedding barns to get a liquor license — which some barns have done — or a new “no sale event venue permit” which would allow those renting the bar to bring in their own alcohol, but would limit barns from using it more than six days per year and one evening per month.

The owner of an Outagamie County wedding barn said the legislation is “an extermination bill” that would put wedding barns out of business.

Some of the high points of the proposed law:

It would provide a pathway for contract brewing, winemaking and distilling on how they can contract with off-site producers.

It expands hours for wineries and regulates them like craft brewers.

It beefs up law enforcement of liquor laws by creating a Division of Alcohol Beverages within the state Department of Revenue with 10 agents.

It would permit brew pubs to operate stand-alone retail stores and to sell products from other out-of-state breweries.

It is unclear from news reports if the proposed law would affect how liquor licenses are administered in the state.

Currently those licenses are administered by municipalities, which have caps on how many they can issue at any time. That can — and has — caused shortages and prevents the opening of new businesses.

And, as always, there is a plum in the proposed law — this one for bars in Southeastern Wisconsin when the state Republican Convention comes to Milwaukee next July.

Taverns and other establishments will be able to extend their operating hour by two to four hours past the traditional 2 a.m. closing time.

Changes in the state liquor law have defied consensus for years — and this one took shape quietly in secret negotiations over the past five years.

As in any compromise, there are parts that have drawn opposition. As Rep. Rob Swearingen, a co-sponsor of the bill, put it: “I can tell you that all of them love some of it and all of them hate some of it. But at the end of the day, this is the package that they themselves, the stakeholders, put together.”

That’s the nature of compromise and we hope we see it in future legislation.