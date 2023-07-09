Fourth of July 2023 is in the history books and the fireworks that lit up the skies in southeastern Wisconsin are fading away along with the overhead blasts and the “oohs and aaahhs” of enthralled spectators.

It’s a grand celebration of the country’s birth and pays homage to the words of Francis Scott Key who penned the Star Spangled banner – the national anthem – celebrating the defense of Fort McHenry against the British in the War of 1812;

“O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming? And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Those are stirring words that still fuel the fires of nationalistic fervor.

But while there were a multitude of fireworks celebrations across the country this year, there were also communities who, for several reasons, dropped away from the bomb-bursting sky shows and the attendant aerial booms.

They opted, instead, for drone shows to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“There’s less risk of fire, less risk of damage, less risk of injury,” said Rick Boss, president of Sky Elements Drone Shows, a Texas-based company, that has performed more than 500 drone shows using fleets of drones with brilliant LED lights to create animated scenes with shapes and patterns in the night sky – often patriotic ones featuring things like the Liberty Bell.

“Drones leave no smoke or debris behind them when performing,” Boss said. “We leave nothing behind but great memories.”

Much of the rise in popularity of the drone show-alternative comes in the western U.S., where the risk of forest fires is running high this year.

Salt Lake City was one municipality that went drone, with Mayor Erin Mendenhall saying the change was made to minimize high fire danger and air quality concerns. “As temperatures rise and fire danger increases we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” he said. Utah us one of the most wildfire-prone states in the country, with about 1,000 wildfires a year.

Boulder, Colo., and Flagstaff, Ariz., shifted to laser light shows this year and in California several coastal cities also went to drone shows because of stricter laws on polluting the ocean with debris.

Closer to home, Highland Park, IL., honored seven people who were killed in last year’s July 4 parade with a ceremony and a walk – not a parade, At night the city planned a drone show instead of fireworks to avoid noises that sound like gunfire.

That “noise” factor from fireworks is echoed on social media neighborhood sites in Racine and Kenosha, where people have been highly critical of neighbors and do-it-yourself fireworks enthusiasts for shooting off their wares at all times during the day and night over the past week – scaring their pets and turning them into shivering, frightened animals. The commenters’ ire also focuses on military veterans who suffer from PTSD and struggle with fireworks noise.

Clearly, there is some fertile ground for those who wish to switch away from traditional pyrotechnics and go to a safer, less fiery and quieter Fourth of July celebration. It remains to be seen if that will take hold, but sometimes societal changes come in increments. It wasn’t too long ago that children bounced down the road in the back of pickup trucks secured only by the parental admonition to “hold on tight.” And within recent memory, actors and TV stars were lighting up cigarettes as the ventured into our living rooms.

No more.

Sometimes change is afoot before we even see it.