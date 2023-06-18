So now, the “Good Book” has become the bad book.

At least in Utah where a feud has erupted after the 72,000-student Davis School District north of Salt Lake City removed the Bible from the shelves of its elementary and middle schools after the seminal Christian book was found to be overly violent or vulgar.

High school libraries in the district, at least for now, have been spared from the ban because the district committee – made up of teachers, parents and administrators in the largely conservative community – declined to find the religious tract is pornographic or indecent under the state’s definition.

The parent who filed the complaint in December argued the Bible contains instances of incest, prostitution and rape and said the district was “ceding our children’s education, First Amendment rights and library access” to Parents United, a Utah group that has championed efforts to have more parental oversight of library books and school texts.

“Utah Parents United left off one of the most sex-ridden books around, the Bible,” the parent complaint said, “You’ll no doubt find that the Bible (under state law) has no ‘serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition.”

The Utah fight comes two years after the GOP-controlled Legislature passed a law requiring school districts to create new pathways for residents to challenge “sensitive materials” and used a statute-based definition of pornography to define them.

The review committee didn’t cite which Bible verses were considering objectionable, but simply made an overall ruling.

In a “be careful what you wish for moment” Republican lawmakers joined by one hundred Bible-toting parents at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City recently to protest the Davis District decision.

Karlee Vincent, a Davis County mother of three kids carrying children’s Bibles to the protest, said the districts could weigh banning certain book titles with controversial material, but not religious texts like the Bible.

“We love the Bible. We love God. And we need God in our nation,” Vincent said.

And, not unsurprisingly, the brouhaha has revived book-banning critics who argue the anger over the Davis school decision illustrates the arbitrary and political double-standards of the new state law.

“If folks are outraged about the Bible being banned, they should be outraged about all the books that are being censored,” said Kasey Meehan, who directs the Freedom to Read program at the organization Pen America.

Some argue that the solution in the Utah case is to ban all religious tracts from school libraries – that would include not only the Bible, but the Koran and, in fact, a parental complaint has now been filed against the Book of Mormon, the signature scripture of the predominant faith in Utah, The Church of Jehovah Christ of Latter-day Saints, known widely as the Mormon Church.

That ought to keep this debate roiling for months. While you can make an argument for excluding all religious tracts from school libraries on the basis of fairness and not singling out one religion over the other, that seems to us to fly in the face of the purpose of libraries everywhere to increase knowledge, encourage discussion of differing views of people across the world and foster a broader understanding of cultures.

We have long viewed book-banning with a jaundiced eye and our preference has been to let librarians and other professionals determine what should go on the shelves of public libraries. Schools are a little bit different since some parental involvement is appropriate.

But parents, all parents, should realize in this day of computer access and social media, the notion that we can keep students – of any age – from viewing objectionable, salacious or pornographic material online with a few keystrokes is today’s reality. And, yes, that includes the Bible, the Koran and the Book of Mormon, which are readily available online.

Pulling the Bible off the shelves of a school library in protest is quaint, outmoded, and ineffective.

Better to let the Bible and other religious tomes spread their overarching themes to students and adults alike. That would be “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” That’s the Golden Rule, and it’s found in the teachings of almost every religion across the world.

That would be a good lesson in any school.