Many Americans breathed a sigh of relief this month after the tax deadline passed.

About a quarter of taxpayers wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

But wait, we’re not done talking taxes. The Internal Revenue Service has been busy working on a plan for a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system. Next month, the IRS will release the first in a series of reports looking into how it might be done.

The IRS is acting at the behest of Congress as part of the $80 billion infusion into agency funding over the next 10 years which was passed last summer. Part of that funding, $15 million was earmarked for the IRS to report on how it could implement a government-run free-file program and to assess how much it would cost. It gave the IRS nine months to report back.

Wait a minute, don’t we already have a free-file system for filing taxes? Why, yes, we do.

The U.S. has had a free file system for the past 20 years. With the advent of the internet, the Office of Management and Budget asked the IRS to create a no-cost electronic tax filing option for low and moderate income taxpayers.

The agency turned to business – the online tax preparation industry including Intuit and H&R Block—and they set up a Free File Alliance to offer free tax preparation services. In return, the IRS agreed to pledge not to compete with the service.

The tax preparer industry earns some money by up-selling taxpayers to paid programs if their returns are more complicated and by charging a small fee – typically around $15 – for filing state returns.

In theory, the Free File system allows more than 70 percent of American taxpayers—those with adjusted gross income less than $73,000—to prepare and file their federal income taxes at no cost.

But a curious thing happened with Free File: last year only 2% of eligible Americans used it.

Since it was implemented in 2003, the percentage is less 3%.

This in a land that loves freebies of all shape and sort? As filmmaker Samuel Goldwyn once put it, “They stayed away in droves.”

So what’s the issue here? Tax experts say that many taxpayers are unaware of the program, although it is prominently offered on the IRS government site. Critics say the web sites of the private companies offering their services are confounding and the options can be confusing. One taxpayer advocate told Congress in 2018, “Trying to navigate the Free File sites is a bit like living in the Wild, Wild West.”

Tax preparation companies oppose a government-run free-file system and have spent millions lobbying against it. Advocates maintain such a system would serve taxpayers well and make it easier for Americans to file.

Critics are also skeptical about the federal government serving as both tax collector and tax preparer, and we share that concern. We’re also worried about the cost of creating an entirely new federal bureaucracy to prepare taxes and what the price tag of that would be.

We’re generally loathe to create a federal program that would supplant work that can – and is – being done, however poorly, by the private sector. Clearly, the Free File system has gained little traction, but the solution may be to boost Americans’ awareness of the current Free File system by having the IRS publicize it.

Or perhaps, the IRS could renegotiate its agreement with the Free File Alliance to set taxpayer participation requirements; and yes, that should be far above the current 2%. The tax industry should also work to make their web sites easier to negotiate.

We’ll await the IRS report to see what their recommendations are, but we have a jaundiced eye toward the idea of setting up a new bureaucracy if the work can be done another way.