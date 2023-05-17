There’ll be a hot time in the old town next year.

We’re still a year away from the GOP National Convention when it comes to Milwaukee next July 15-18.

Much can happen in a year, but it could be a sizzler judging by some of the recent comments from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the follow-up a week later from former President Donald Trump at a CNN-hosted Town Hall meeting in New Hampshire.

Vos kicked things off at a Milwaukee Press Club appearance in which he issued a mea culpa to state residents for hiring former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden by 21,000 votes.

Vos said Gableman became a “rogue agent”.

“Sometimes elected officials have to look the taxpayer in the eye and say I screwed up, and that is why I should have never hired Michael Gableman,” Vos said. The Gableman probe was widely lampooned, triggered multiple lawsuits and cost state taxpayers about $2.5 million before Vos finally pulled the plug and fired Gableman last August.

That was only three days after Vos survived – by 300 votes—a Republican primary challenge from a little-known candidate who earned endorsements from both Trump and Gableman. Vos had landed on the ex-president’s bad side after he refused to decertify the 2020 election results.

If that wasn’t rolling out the unwelcome mat for another Trump run, Vos made it clear in an interview with WISN’s Upfront, saying, “I don’t want to nominate people who can’t win; I do not want to nominate losers.”

The Assembly Speaker said he believes Trump is the one Republican who Democratic President Joe Biden could beat in 2024.

Trump, within a week, took center stage at the controversial CNN Town Hall session in Manchester, N.H., as unrepentant and bombastic as ever. He repeated his false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen, waved away charges of sexual misconduct, steam-rolled attempts by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collin to fact check a series of his statements – and at one point labeled her a “nasty person.”

He did this before a TV crowd that was hugely supportive – some said it had the look and feel of a MAGA rally – even though CNN said it had “curated the audience” through community, student politics and government, faith groups and agricultural and education organizations.

That audience support is also reflected in Trump’s huge edge in surveys of Republican voters and in endorsements from elected officials. Trump is polling, on average, more than 50% in national polls of likely GOP primary voters – compared to still undeclared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 20%. The ex-president also has endorsements from more than 60 GOP governors and members of Congress.

The Milwaukee GOP National Convention may be a year off, but the fireworks are already starting, judging by the first rounds fired by Vos and Trump in the last couple of weeks.