Wisconsin doesn’t have a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

It should.

State Republican leaders – like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester—should get their heads out of the sand and stop blocking a common-sense measure that would support law enforcement efforts to reduce gun violence and give families and loved ones who fear for the actions of relatives who are dealing with mental health issues a safe path to address those mental health issues and avoid gun violence.

Gov. Tony Evers would likely sign such legislation, but that fact is that red-flag legislation never even got a public hearing in the GOP-controlled state Legislature last year.

That’s despite the fact that more than 80% of Wisconsin voters support a red-flag law, according to a 2022 poll conducted by Marquette University. That percentage is a mirror of national polls which show similar support.

That’s despite the fact that 19 states across the country have already implemented red-flag laws and Michigan is now set to join them with the signature of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

That’s despite the fact that U.S. firearm homicide and suicide rates jumped by more than 8% from 2020 to 2021, totaling more than 47,000 lives, according to the Center for Disease Control.

So what’s the hold-up? Much of it likely stems from Republican politicians kow-towing to Second Amendment supporters who resist any attempts to “infringe” on the Constitutional right to bear arms.

None of Wisconsin’s Republican congressional members voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement red-flag laws. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said, “This bill provides resources to states to adopt red-flag laws without requiring sufficient due process to those accused – thereby eroding Second Amendment protections. I simply cannot support it.”

To the contrary, red-flag laws do require a court process.

They allow family members and law enforcement – along with in some cases health care providers and school officials – to petition a court to temporarily prevent a person from accessing firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others, according to the Department of Justice.

It takes a judge’s order to implement. And it’s temporary.

State Republicans are often fond of backing increased funding and legislation for law enforcement saying it “gives them another tool in their tool-belt.” So give them the tool of a red-flag law to remove guns from the hands of people who show threatening behavior.

More importantly, give that same opportunity to families and loved ones who are often the first to know when a family member or friend is suffering from mental health issues and may pose a danger to themselves or other family members. It would give them time to find mental health assistance for their family member and perhaps avoid a tragedy. It would give them a path to at least do SOMETHING.

The simple fact is that of those 47,000 lives lost each year to gun deaths in America, more than half – 54 percent are gun suicides. That’s a number that needs to drop by giving law enforcement and families a chance to intervene before it’s too late.

More than 80 percent of Wisconsin residents agree with that. State Republicans should acknowledge that support and act to fulfill the wishes of their constituents.