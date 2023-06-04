Racine County could soon get some icing on its cake.

We read with enthusiasm last week the news reports that Racine County could soon get its first indoor facility for hockey players, figure skaters and recreational skaters for use year-round.

The proposal, put forth by a non-profit community group, calls for construction of a $13 million ice arena, owned by Racine County, at Franksville Memorial Park.

As envisioned, the ice arena would be 38,000 square feet, large enough to accommodate a National Hockey League-size ice sheet, with locker rooms, concession stands and bleachers. The second floor would have a party room that could be rented for private events and to host parents and families while their children play.

It would mark the first year-round indoor ice facility in Racine County and could be a drawing point for traveling youth teams from across southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. There are a handful of ice centers in the Milwaukee County area and two in Kenosha.

Mark Hertzberg, former Journal Times photo editor and secretary of the non-profit group, asked, “What does it take to make people want to live in Racine County, work in Racine County, come to Racine County to play in tournaments and spend their money (at) gas stations, restaurants and hotels?”

His comments were echoed by the non-profit’s president, Mike Frontier, a longtime educator and former RUSD school board member, who said, “Skating is hot. We need to get our kids engaged, away from their belly-buttons, frankly. We need to get these kids sweating and off their butts.”

At a county committee hearing, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said the proposal presents an “incredible opportunity” for Racine County, and would boost the area by adding an amenity.

Part of that attraction is that the non-profit is not just rattling a tin cup looking for a government hand-out.

While the cost of the indoor arena is projected at $13 million, the non-profit arena supporters say they have lined up a pledge of $5 million from an anonymous donor for the facility and is hoping to raise another $3 million from the community in a pledge drive that could begin as early as July and run into 2024. They are seeking $5 million in bond funding support from Racine County.

There’s much heavy lifting to be done, but that’s a pretty hefty financial commitment right out of the blocks.

We’re enthusiastic over the ice arena proposal and it could, indeed, add a beneficial amenity for the county if the plan can come together.

We look forward to the day that chants of “GOAL!” ring through the rafters at Franksville Memorial Park and we hope this dream comes true.