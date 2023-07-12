It’s not about the heat. It’s not about the water.

It’s about power and politics, despite the frenzied warnings coming out of Texas last week over Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of a law that will curb cities’ rights to enact worker protections and will junk Dallas and Austin ordinances requiring construction companies to give workers 10 minute water breaks every four hours.

The signing of the bill came – of course – as Texas was in the grips of a two-week killer heat wave and that lead to all sorts of hyperbole, including Democrats labeling the legislation the “Death Star” law. (Cue Darth Vader and the Star Wars theme.)

“Workers are going to die. There’s no way around it,” one construction worker told the New York Times.

Let’s take a look at that. Yes, there is no question that the 115-degree heat across the state poses some dangers, particularly for outdoor and construction workers.

But the new law banning the break requirement doesn’t go into effect until September. And, from news reports, the only Texas cities we can find that have such an ordinance are Dallas and Austin. Dallas adopted its ordinance eight years ago after a 25-year-old worker installing hardwood floors in a house without air conditioning became ill, but was denied a break, and ultimately collapsed and died.

Of 13 heat-related deaths reported in the state in the recent heat wave, nine died in Webb County and eight of those victims were over age 60. In Texas prisons, according to the Texas Tribune, there were nine inmate deaths, including two men in their 30s, from heart attacks or unknown causes in facilities which lack air conditioning.

Two other deaths, a 14-year-old boy and his stepfather, 31, died while hiking in Big Bend National Park as temperatures hit 119 degrees. The boy lost consciousness on the trail and the father died in a car crash when he went for help.

None of those deaths, so far as we know, involved construction workers or water breaks, despite attempts by opponents to paint it that way.

As John Foster co-owner of Dallas General Contractor, put it, he was not aware of the ordinance requiring 10-minute breaks every four hours and said they didn’t need the government to tell them their employees required water.

“It’s a no-brainer, “ Foster said. “I don’t know what kind of home builder would need or use that ordinance. I don’t know any builders who work their guys so much they say, “OK, 10 minutes for water.’ They have access to water all day. It’s not really an issue.”

The same type of red herring arguments have come from the Republican side of the issue. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican from Lubbock, said, “For too long, progressive municipal officials and agencies have made Texas small businesses jump through contradictory and confusing hoops.”

Annie Spilman, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said the law change came out of complaints about a growing number of local rules from business owners. She noted the law change did not prevent businesses from adopting their own rest and water break rules.

She said she was not aware of the Dallas ordinance ever being enforced, which, at least to us, seems to undercut her argument for a compelling need for the law change. We don’t see a stampede here.

“I think the rest break ordinance is only the tip of the iceberg to what we’re going to be seeing,” said Rick Levy, the president of the AFL-CIO. “It’s probably the most sweeping transfer of power that we’ve seen in this state, transferring power from local communities to politicians in Austin.”

The new law curbs cities’ rights to enact worker protections and a number of labor, agriculture, natural resources and finance measures – essentially reserving those powers to the GOP-controlled Legislature. Levy is probably closer to the truth on this fracas than any of the dust that’s been thrown up over heat waves, deaths and water breaks.

It’s a power fight between Republican legislators and Democrat-leaning municipalities – a fight we have seen across the country in recent years and a fight well worth having. But don’t wrap it up in the black cloak of warnings of rising heat wave deaths when the facts don’t bear that out.