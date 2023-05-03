Yeah, we hear that a lot these days.

We heard it last week on Milwaukee talk radio and we read about it in various conservative newspapers.

They were talking about the Biden administration’s plan for the Federal Housing Finance Agency to increase monthly mortgage fees for borrowers with good credit scores.

The higher fees will be used to subsidize individuals with bad credit scores — or as the Washington Examiner put it in its headline: “Deadbeats.”

That’s code, of course, for minorities.

Riskier borrowers with low credit scores or income pay more each month for their mortgage.

Under the FHFA rule change, they will still pay more when the rule goes into effect May 1, but much less than they did before.

To compensate for that lost revenue, borrowers with strong credit will see their monthly bill increase roughly $40 a month on a $400,000 mortgage.

That nets out to an extra $14,400 over the life of a 30-year-year mortgage.

That’s what’s caused the wailing of “that’s not fair!”

Why should someone who has paid their bills on time and established a good credit rating subsidize someone who hasn’t worked to have a good credit history?

On its face, it doesn’t seem fair. And in a perfect world it probably wouldn’t be.

But that’s not the world we live in.

The Biden administration’s proposal is part of the White House’s efforts to remedy racial differences in home ownership.

According to the FHFA, because lenders heavily rely on “certain credit attributes in the current mortgage underwriting process,” Black home loan applications are denied at a higher rate than every other ethnic group in the country — including Hispanics and Native Americans.

And, the agency added, neighborhoods with higher concentrations of Blacks also see lower home prices.

This is not new, of course.

The U.S. has a long history of housing discrimination — including within recent memory the use of redlining and neighborhood covenants to keep minorities out of the housing market and to prevent them from accumulating personal wealth by doing so.

According to the Office of Economic Policy, “The benefits from home ownership have not been shared equally.

In the second quarter of 2022 the homeownership rate for White households was 75% compared to 45% for Black households, 48% for Hispanic households and 57% for non-Hispanic households of any other race.

The policy report, from Nov. 4, 2022, said, “Like the overall racial wealth gaps, these gaps in home ownership rates have changed little over the last three decades.

In fact, the Black-White gap in homeownership rates was the same in 2020 as it was in 1970, just two years after the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which sought to end racial discrimination in the housing market.”

What, we have to ask, is “fair” about that?

The national home ownership gap of 30% between Blacks and Whites is lamentable. Worse, the Black-White home ownership gap is even wider in Wisconsin — it stands at 47%, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

Racine and Kenosha both had Black-White home ownership gaps of 43%, the study said.

Those are the numbers that people should be riled up about — particularly since the national ratios haven’t changed in a half century.

Frankly, we doubt the Biden administration’s tinkering with the mortgage fee structure will do much to remedy this, but spare us the moaning about the unfairness of the fee change and take a step back and look at the larger picture.

It’s not pretty.