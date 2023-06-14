Faced with a tight labor market and labor shortages, Republican lawmakers in at least 10 states – including Wisconsin—have been pushing proposals to loosen child labor laws to allow children as young as 14 to work in more hazardous occupations, longer hours on school nights and expanded roles, including serving alcohol in bars and restaurants.

The measures have drawn condemnation from child welfare advocates and warnings from federal regulators that some of the proposals may run afoul of U.S. child labor laws under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

“The consequences are potentially disastrous, “ said Reid Maki, director of the Child Labor Coalition, “You can’t balance a perceived labor shortage on the backs of teen workers.”

The child labor regulation rollbacks come even as the Department of Labor said early this year that child labor violations have increased by nearly 70 percent since 2018. That included the Labor Department fining one of the nation’s largest meatpacking sanitation contractors early this year $1.5 million after investigators found the company illegally employed more than 100 children at locations in eight states cleaning bone saws and other dangerous equipment, often using hazardous chemicals.

Those violations are at the far end of the teen labor issue.

Still, that’s enough for us to want to throw out a big yellow caution flag for states considering these rollbacks in teen labor laws.

Closer to home, in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds last month signed into law measures to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants and to work in currently prohibited jobs as part of a work-based learning program.

Those jobs include tasks such as woodworking, operating power saws and demolition – which were previously banned. Faced with Democrat opposition, the law dropped a proposal that would have allowed minors to work in jobs involving explosives and poisonous dyes.

The new Iowa law permits teens as young as 14 to work up to six hours a day during the school year and to work longer in the evenings – up to 9 p.m. That’s up from four hours a day under the old law. During the summer months, the new law allows 14- and 15-year old employees to work until 11 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued a letter saying Iowa’s new on hours for 14- and 15-year-old employees violates federal standards which dictate that workers under age 16 can only work up to 3 hours per day during the school year.

That would indicate that, even under the old law, Iowa has been violating federal standards. Labor officials say more than a dozen states are out of compliance and have been for years.

In Wisconsin, similar to Iowa, Republican lawmakers are pushing a proposal to allow 14- and 15-year-olds to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants. To be clear, we’re not talking about 14-year-old bartenders here. We’re talking about teenagers being allowed to carry food and alcoholic beverages from the bar to the table, just as adult servers do. That’s not something we’d go to the mat to oppose.

But we need to take a larger perspective on teen labor. The fact is that, according to government data, nearly 34% of Americans ages 16- to 19 had jobs in April. That compares with 30% four years ago in the last pre-pandemic summer.

Part of that is likely due to rising wages which have lured workers back into the workforce as the threat of COVID has waned. According to government statistics, hourly pay has jumped 5% from last April to this year at retailers, amusement parks and restaurants – compared to a typical increase of 3%.

Before we begin trashing child labor laws, we should let the employment market sort itself out and see if rising wages – and perhaps incentives for seniors to continue employment and more opportunities for immigrant workers – will resolve our labor pinch without putting it on the backs of our teenagers.