Wisconsin has long been a hotbed of golf, cheering on favorite players and welcoming golf professionals and visitors from across the country and around the world when we have hosted major tournaments.

That includes three PGA Championships in recent years, a U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and, of course, the spectacular 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Part of the reason for that support is that we have had state players to cheer for and, boy, was there a lot of cheering a week ago when Edgerton native Steve Stricker came from behind in the final round and finally defeated Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the 83rd KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Frisco, Tex.

It was a story-book tournament and Wisconsin golf fans lapped it up every step of the way.

Consider: Stricker was on top of the golf world a year and a half ago when he captained the 2021 U.S Ryder Cup team to a rout of the European team right here at home in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits Golf Course north of Sheboygan.

A little more than a month later, Stricker was felled by a mysterious virus – not the coronavirus – but one that left him hospitalized for weeks with jaundice, high white blood cell counts, worsening liver numbers, inflammation around his heart and high fever. When he was finally released in January, 2022, he said he was “lucky to be alive.”

Never a quitter, Stricker was back on the senior tour by April.

That’s the Wisconsin spirit – and one we have come to expect.

His win at the Senior PGA Championship had an even sweeter note, his daughter, Izzi, carried his clubs in the tournament, an echo of the many years that her mom, Nicki, carried Steve’s bag in many tournaments. And, yes, Izzi, has game, too. She came from four strokes behind in the final round of the 2022 WIAA Division I state girls golf tournament and won by two strokes.

As her proud father put it, “She looks up to what I do for a living, and she plays pretty dang good golf herself. It’s a lot of fun to have her with me. It’s special.”

Indeed it was, and we can’t think of a better early Father’s Day present.

Izzi, a junior at Waunakee High School, has already committed to playing golf for the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

After Stricker swept the first two majors on the senior tour this season, he came up short last weekend and lost by a stroke to Steven Ames in the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.

Stricker tied for second with another home-state hero, Jerry Kelly, Madison, and both will be teeing it up at home this weekend in the American Family Championship at University Ridge in Madison, where we’re sure they’ll be greeted by adoring fans and cheering crowds in a state that is passionate about good golf.

The Strickers—and Kelly—are part and parcel of Wisconsin’s great golf tradition. They’ve got game and state fans know it.