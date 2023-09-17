The COVID-19 pandemic did much more than make over 57,000 Kenoshans sick and kill over 700 of them. It also had a devastating effect on even the children who stayed healthy. Learning was interrupted and literacy and social development were severely impaired. Civil unrest further traumatized the City and especially the residents of the Uptown area.

Can a new Children’s Library cure all of our societal ills? Of course not. Can it make a huge impact on addressing those ills? ABSOLUTELY!

Currently, only 31% of Kenosha third graders are reading at grade level. Only 5% of Black third grade boys are reading at grade level. Up until third grade children learn to read. After third grade they read to learn. Lacking reading skills will have a life-long negative effect. That is a problem than must – and can – be addressed.

The new Uptown Children s Library, on the first floor of the new Uptown Lofts, will be more than a book repository. It will serve as a learning center, creative space, tutoring facility, and counseling resource. It will offer programs to involve care-givers in the children's learning opportunities. It will be accessible to ALL families and provide so many more services than can be offered in the current tiny Uptown Branch.

What are your concerns for Kenosha?

Crime? Literacy is a huge factor in reducing crime rates. Statistics demonstrate that literate populations engage in less criminal activity – thus reducing the need for expanded police services and incarceration facilities.

A Healthy Local Economy? Workforce development starts with READING! From filling out job applications to learning new skills, reading is essential. A well-trained work force attracts well-paying jobs and secures the future of Kenosha.

Social services? Children who can read are more confident, secure, and stable. They are far more likely to grow up to be contributing members of our society.

Our children are the future of our community. We owe it to them – and to ourselves – to give them the opportunity to READ.

Mary Matthews

Capital Campaign Committee

For Every Child- KPL Kids @Uptown