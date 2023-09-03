America is in deep trouble: gun violence and mass murders, drug abuse, racism, intolerance of anyone who’s “different,” and the list goes on.

We have a once highly-respected Supreme Court that is now filled with corruption and overt politicism. Justices no longer recuse themselves from cases in which decisions are clearly biased by donations from wealthy “owners.”

We have a former president who has been indicted in four different criminal cases, with over 60 felony counts. Yet people still support him and are willing to vote for him, even though he was involved in an attack on the very foundation of our democracy. What does it say about us that he’s the frontrunner in the Republican party? Have his supporters watched the January 6th committee hearings? (I did. Many of the people who testified against Trump were Republicans who had supported him.) One current Republican candidate called him “the greatest president of the 21st century.” Seriously?

One of the other Republican candidates, Ron DeSantis, is determined to rewrite history so that students in Florida don’t learn the ugly truth about slavery. He should watch "Twelve Years a Slave" and "Hidden Figures" repeatedly until he gets it.

Then there’s Congress and the legislatures of some states. Every time there’s a mass shooting, instead of enacting sensible gun laws, they put more guns on the street. Why?

Enemies of our country (aside from fanatical Americans) must be just sitting back laughing.

Ferne Cerqua, Kenosha