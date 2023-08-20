At over 850 locations throughout the state, they provide educational programming, support citizens with disabilities and the elderly, assist homeless youth, construct housing, complete conservation and disaster recovery projects, help people lead healthier lives, and assist others in numerous other ways.

Their ability to positively impact our state is threatened by the budget being proposed in the House of Representatives, which would slash federal AmeriCorps funding by more than 50%. If these budget changes were enacted, they would lead to a dramatic reduction in funding for Wisconsin programs, drastically decreasing the services being provided to help others. In Racine and Kenosha, this would impact programming from the Racine Zoo, Volunteer Center of Racine County, Kenosha Area Family & Aging, and with other organizations serving our schools, clinics, and nonprofits.