I have to give former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly credit for being the only Wisconsin Republican to say out loud that he or she respects the will of the voters, whether or not his rhetoric drips with contempt and disrespect for the candidate that voters see as much more worthy than they see him.

Republicans have been at odds with voters for years. Remember when they kneecapped the executive branch out of spite because voters had the nerve to elect a Democrat for governor?

Their newest blatant power play is based on the claim that they can’t get a fair trial because Janet Protasiewicz prejudged a case that didn’t exist. But the fact that not a single Republican in the state has disputed anything she said prior to the election shows that the problem isn’t that they can’t get a fair trial, it’s that they have no case to present.

Republicans are very upset that voters are upending their apple cart. In they’re defense though, it’s unfair that they have to claim that the things they invented are now unfair. Apparently, Democrats unrigging the system by using the same rules Republicans invented to rig it is just a bridge too far. They didn’t spend all of that time and effort gerrymandering the state only to lose it in a free and fair statewide election.

If push comes to shove, hopefully Justice Brian Hagedorn will step up to save Wisconsin from Robin Vos’ assault on its democracy, as he did for Donald Trump’s assault. Hagedorn, too, wasn’t afraid to show his respect for voters. I guess Dan Kelly isn’t the only one.

Gary Lyons, Kenosha