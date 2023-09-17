It’s time for Kenosha to get left turn traffic arrow signals to actually function when, yes, even just one vehicle is in the left turn lane attempting to make a left turn.

I cannot count all the left turn arrow signals throughout this city that do not function for a left turn even when multiple vehicles are attempting to turn left. With the exponential increase in traffic since school startup, it has literally become impossible at times to make left turns because of the non-functioning left turn traffic signals.