Impeachment proceedings are done for presumed wrongdoings, not because of a different point of view.

It amazes me that the some people in the Republican Party are planning to impeach justice Protasiewicz before she has even done anything because they know her point of view.

A majority of Wisconsin voters apparently like the way Protasiewicz thinks/her point of view. Therefore, I can only conclude that the Republican led impeachment of Protasiewicz is clearly an attempt by them to try to maintain power.

Don’t we want politicians that are working for all of us and not just to maintain their own power? Why are the Republicans willing to wasting millions of dollars and lots of precious time on this impeachment proceeding?

Think about who is looking out for us next time you go to vote.

James Shapiro, Kenosha