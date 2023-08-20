When I look for my political representative, I look for a person with a number attributes. I hope they can see what is going on today and envision the future. I want someone who respects others and is willing to listen and work with everyone to improve the lives of not just those that voted for them.

I would like my representative to use facts, rigorous investigation, and science and not just their opinions to make decisions and be willing to change when better, more rigorous, science becomes available. When a plan isn’t working as expected, I wish for my representative to have the strength to change. Kerkman doesn’t appear to me to be my ideal representative.

She vetoed a Kenosha County Board resolution to encourage rooftop solar arrays. Her reasoning for doing so is faulty and anything but forward looking. First, she has concerns about the recycling and disposal of the solar panels. There are issues with solar panel disposal at this time, but with a 25-30 year lifespan of solar panels, we have time to learn to deal with this issue. Besides solar farms are already under construction in Kenosha County taking up farm land.

Second, she is concerned it will discourage business. The resolution didn’t mandate solar arrays and I think many businesses would desire a community that is progressive thinking regarding alternative energy. And third, she is concerned there may be differences between counties in Wisconsin.

There are already differences between counties and wouldn’t it be beneficial to Kenosha for us to be leading the way on alternative energy sources?

I am concerned that Kerkman may not be truly looking out.

James Shapiro, Kenosha