After the 2016 election the Republicans won the House, Senate, and Presidency. Then on Feb. 28, 2017, Trump signed a bill into law rolling back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illness to purchase guns. That Obama-era measure included people receiving Social Security checks for mental illnesses and people deemed unfit to handle their own financial affairs.

“Gun store owners have long grappled with the issue of suicide or other misuse by their customers,” according to a recent article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Gun access can be an issue for owners and their family members with mental health challenges including anger and depression, domestic violence, dementia, racism, job or personal loss. These gun store owners are accepting guns without any forced government oversight. The individual is not under governmental coercion to store their guns while undergoing personal “issues.”

The individual must be accompanied by a trusted person to the gun store to surrender their guns, no questions asked. The same person must accompany the individual when they retrieve their guns after the crisis has passed.

A bill was introduced earlier this year in the Wisconsin Legislature that would bolster the gun stores’ anti-suicide efforts, providing grants for shops to buy safes for storing guns, train employees, and advertise the effort.

It is the third time the bill has been offered, but it has not passed. The bill has been introduced again for the fall session.

Kudos to those participating gun shops who are taking responsibility with their customers to address one issue of appropriate gun ownership. This act does not infringe on anyone's rights.

George Arf, Pleasant Prairie