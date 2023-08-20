Line 5 carries tar sands crude from Alberta, Canada to Sarnia, Ontario cutting through Wisconsin and Michigan. The tar sands sit under pristine boreal forest. The tar, called bitumen, is the consistency of peanut butter, a solid when cold. Surface deposits are dug by huge power shovels destroying the forest. Deeper deposits are liquified by steam piped underground, then sucked to the surface. To enable bitumen to flow through a pipeline, it is diluted with a cocktail of natural gas liquids, light crude and naphtha and pumped under greater pressure. The diluents corrode the lining of the pipes and the pressure increases the chance of ruptures in the pipelines. The 2010 Kalamazoo River oil spill, largest on land in U.S. history, is still being remediated. Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac is 15 years older. The damage would be irreparable if breached.