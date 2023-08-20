On Aug. 10, WI Jobs and Energy brought a 34-foot section of pipe to the Kenosha Union Club. Speakers claimed Line 5 is the safest way to transport oil. Line 5 is not safe!
Line 5 carries tar sands crude from Alberta, Canada to Sarnia, Ontario cutting through Wisconsin and Michigan. The tar sands sit under pristine boreal forest. The tar, called bitumen, is the consistency of peanut butter, a solid when cold. Surface deposits are dug by huge power shovels destroying the forest. Deeper deposits are liquified by steam piped underground, then sucked to the surface. To enable bitumen to flow through a pipeline, it is diluted with a cocktail of natural gas liquids, light crude and naphtha and pumped under greater pressure. The diluents corrode the lining of the pipes and the pressure increases the chance of ruptures in the pipelines. The 2010 Kalamazoo River oil spill, largest on land in U.S. history, is still being remediated. Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac is 15 years older. The damage would be irreparable if breached.
People are also reading…
Huge amounts of energy (carbon) are used to mine, liquify and refine bitumen, far more than other crude. The mining process has poisoned water, air and fish leading to cancer deaths among the Alberta indigenous community.
Rerouting the pipeline around the Bad River Reservation will only cause soil disturbance and endanger more wild rice wetlands and tributaries of the Bad River. Line 5, built in 1953, should be decommissioned! Tar sands crude should stay in the ground!
In 2023, we see the effects of climate change. Good paying Green jobs are better than short-term climate destroying jobs.
Marieta Huff, Kenosha