Enbridge recently stopped in Kenosha’s Union Club with a huge piece of pipeline “for people to sign” like a big cast on a broken elbow. It's a good analogy considering how many leaks/aquifer breaks Enbridge has in their “safety” record.

In an article about the event, Enbridge touts Line 5 as benefiting Wisconsin laborers and families with needed supplies. But when you piece together other parts of the article, the picture comes into focus.

It runs from Canada through the Upper Great Lakes, and back into Canada where it is sold to foreign markets. It does not supply needed resources to the Midwest. It will provide 700 jobs -- but only for one year.

It says pipelines are the safest way to transport oil. States we need to cut back on oil production to mitigate the dangerous effects of climate change. Tell families who recently lost their homes to climate change related wildfires that oil is safe in any way.

I asked a person from Canada why they needed to run Line 5 through the US; why not just reroute through Canada? Turns out the regulations in Canada are more restrictive regarding proximity to major water bodies. So let the US take the risk while foreign companies get the resources and profits. Wisconsin doesn’t need Enbridge’s dangerous pipeline.

One quote from the article I like: A Line 5 dissenter said, “Shutting down Line 5 is the most critical action we can do in Wisconsin to mitigate abrupt climate mayhem.” I couldn’t agree more!

Yvonne Besyk, Salem