Fact-checking is important. We need to stay informed. Social Security changes increasing the age of those 45 and under were put forward by the Republican Study Committee.

Brian Steil appears to have denied his participation in this despite his membership. He had not disowned this unpopular fix for Social Security. Wisconsin district maps were specifically drawn to increase the number of Republican representatives in the state. Robin Vos has said he will impeach our newest State Supreme Court Justice for stating this if she votes against these maps being legal.

Our state constitution calls for a representative government of the people of this state. Senator Ron Johnson recently appeared on a tv network specifically stating COVID was created by the elite to control the people of the world. This theory has been proven not to be true and is so far out there I need not provide proof here. We need representatives for the people.

Our state has done its best to end our large cities' influence and ability to create in maintaining jobs. Milwaukee was forced to greatly increase their sales tax and The Brewers will likely be forced to move just to satisfy this hate the Republicans have against cities out of their control. Most major cities in Republican-controlled states who vote against them are a target to hurt them in the future.

What happened to govern the people?

David Peterson, Kenosha