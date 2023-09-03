The Conservatives in the Supreme Court of Wisconsin are showing their hypocrisy and unwillingness to listen to the will of the people.

The unprofessional acts of airing their grievances to the media is on par with the Conservative playbook nationwide and we expect better of them.

Hon Ziegler is heading this embarrassment by claiming the Left Justices are "staging a coup" in the courts.

What happened 15 years ago when the Conservatives took the Supreme Court majority and the governor position? Was there bipartisanship and willingness to work together then?

I guess the standards are different when it is no longer your party in power.

The people have spoken. We want a Liberal majority in the Supreme Court and we got it.

We want districts that are no longer gerrymandered, and we will have that.

We want reproductive rights for all women, and we will have that.

They are not "staging a coup." They are doing the work we have elected them to do.

Alec Ziesemer, Kenosha