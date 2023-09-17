In 2017 there was a petition of 54 retired Wisconsin judges to the State Supreme Court requesting the court to update the recusal rules for state judges, rules that would direct judges to recuse themselves from cases where a conflict of interest could be involved.

The rules at that time were thought by the petitioning retired judges to be too loose, giving too much freedom and power to the judges making recusal decisions on their own.

That petition for review was rejected by the conservative Supreme Court in 2017; and they instead continued with the rules or guidelines they already had --the ones designed by a manufacturing lobbyist group in 2010.

There have been frequent cases since then that the conservative majority court could have seen a recusal of one of their members, but very little recusal activity actually took place.

But now that there is a liberal majority in the State Supreme Court, Robin Voss decides he must lead his conservative assembly representatives to impeach Janet for failing to recuse herself before hearing a case involving an issue she had talked about before the case was even filed.

But guess what, that particular behavior on Janet's part is not prohibited in the loose rules that Robin"s conservative court adopted in 2010 and re-affirmed in 2017.

Back to the drawing board for Robin, to come up with a different angle.

Bob Waldron, Trevor