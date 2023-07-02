Each Fourth of July we reflect upon the significance of key national founders. They united the 13 colonies, gained independence from Great Britain, and crafted democratic institutions.

Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959) helped forge the material structure and spiritual framework of America, not by war, but through his creation for an unmistakably American architecture. Declared “the greatest American architect of all time” by the American Institute of Architects in 1991, this Fourth of July, we celebrate Wright as a founding father who searched for and molded the American character.

Born in Richland Center, and raised in rural prairie land, Wright studied civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin and apprenticed in Chicago with Louis Sullivan. In 1893, Wright started his own successful Chicago practice. In 1898, he established a studio in his Oak Park, Ill., home. In Wright’s “An Autobiography” (Book Six, “Broadacre City”), he revealed his guiding design principle, “A struggle against nature never appeals to me. The struggle for and with Nature thrilled me and inspired my work.”

In 1909 he went to Europe for what he termed a year “in exile.” Wright felt stifled by predictable Victorian conventions of family and career. He began to question American values and culture trapped in Old World molds.

In late 19th and early 20th century architecture, the U.S. was in a revival of competing styles, including Gothic Revival, Italianate, Georgian Colonial, Queen Anne, Victorian, and Greek Revival. Wright added his fresh “Prairie style.”

Not unlike Thomas Jefferson, Wright gave a speech in 1939 at the royal institute of British Architects, titled “Declaration of Independence,” calling for independence from “all imposition from without, from whatever sources not in touch with life; independence of classicism — new or old.”

Wright described his quest for freedom and individualism through American Bard Walt Whitman’s “Song of the Open Road:” “Done with indoor complaints, libraries, querulous criticisms, Strong and content I travel the open road…, The long brown path before me leading wherever I choose.” Wright took Whitman’s road message to heart, charting a path towards an American destiny. In his autobiography, Wright called on America to abandon nostalgia for tradition, “from which the soul is gone.”

To grasp Wright’s American identity in architecture, appreciate his signature features: flatness, horizontality, unimpeded views, stained glass partitions, clerestory windows, cantilever structures, and interiorized nature. To be specific, three major themes epitomize Wright’s vernacular American cosmovision:

1) The Prairie Style—Antithetical to stifling Victorian architecture, expressing his Wisconsin roots of leveling and vast prairies with unimpeded horizons and freedom to flow, emitting life energy. An example is Robbie House, a National Historic Landmark on the campus of the University of Chicago.

2) Organic Architecture – Rebel against imposed structure, collapsing the boundaries between indoors and out, in harmony between human establishments and the natural world. His Taliesin West in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, and Fallingwater, in Pennsylvania, express organic themes.

3) The Usonian Style: Democratic design for average families, using native materials and flat roofs. Large cantilevered overhangs for passive solar heating and natural cooling, with natural lighting through clerestory windows. California’s Hanna House and Oregon’s Gordon House are examples.

These designs flow into one another with local and natural materials. In Racine, Wingspread seamlessly blends and intersects Wright’s various styles and designs. Published in Germany (1910), his two-volume (with 100-lithograph) Wasmuth portfolio reversed Eurocentrism. Spanish architects Parque Guell and Antoni Gaudí began using concrete forms and cantilevered arch trusses without visible pillars or beams. His final book, “The Living City”(1958), highlights decentralization by integrating humans into nature, not remote from it.

Like the Founding Fathers, Wright declared independence from the Old World. His American architecture embodies individualism, rootedness, vastness, indomitability, and authenticity, reflecting the land of the free. Let’s embrace Wright as a later-day founding father who, hailed from Wisconsin prairies, designed American cultural character through architecture.

Let’s honor him as an architect of the American spirit.