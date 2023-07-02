Watching all the communities come together for Juneteenth this year in Kenosha was a site needed for a city with eyes that had seen destruction and chaos.

Every nationality, age and demographic were present at Juneteenth while showing nothing but love and support for one another. Some old friends reunited, and some new friends were made. This shows me that Dr. King’s Dream still lives and Malcolm’s Love is still strong amongst us.

My question would be to all the people: “Don’t you think it’s time to turn this dream into reality?” A reality where we save a historical elementary school like Wilson that’s soon to be closing. A reality where a teacher wouldn’t be allowed to tap the desks closed and move the chairs to the walls making the children sit on the floor or stand for the entire time. A reality where we sign up for jobs that we truly want, instead of just wanting status in a job and abusing it for some kind of power or self-entitlement. A reality where we understand that Malcolm’s Love and Martin’s Dream are needed in this reality so that we can truly be united.

Malcolm’s Love for the people, to protect and teach never has stopped, but somehow, it’s been rationed out to the people. So even now, this affects King’s Dream of turning that into a reality. A reality where we are transparent while holding each other accountable. A reality where we are not going to ban books or even take some history out of textbooks and lie to the children, saying they have freedom of speech. Yet the reality is you don’t have freedom of information. Information that would bring us all together for the better, instead of keeping us apart and against each other.

Wouldn’t you like to see a reality where Kenosha is a thriving city? A reality where parents go to school board meetings and are actually listened to while given real action items that will be implemented for the good on their concerns. A reality where we the people can go to the county board meetings and those board members don’t sit on their phones while the people speak, or even sit with their backs turned to the people and expect to be voted back in for another term. We the people have a power that cannot be measured if we all stand together for a greater good.

We live in a woke society while people still pretend to be sleep because standing up for something will disrupt their job security and the half normalcy of their lives. A dream is just a dream until the love for one’s dream motivates you to plan and follow through with action. So, I pray that we the people have enough passion for King’s Dream and Malcolm’s Love to turn it into a reality. We can start now if we just stop and talk to each other and give each other the same respect we want to be treated with. Also, by treating other people’s children like we would like our children to be treated. We can start this reality even on the smallest levels of society. We never know what a smile and a hello can do for the next person. We never know what information can free and spark the mind of the next person.

So, if you remember anything from this article please remember this, the greatest knowledge worth having is the knowledge worth sharing, and if you have the knowledge and are not sharing it then you are the fool. Let’s make King’s Dream and Malcolm’s Love a reality for the people.