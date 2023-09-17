Whipping winds, gray skies and threat of a downpour at any time did not deter the intrepid participants of a festive procession that made its way from Lomeli Butcher shop to Celebration Place at HarborPark on Kenosha’s lakefront on Sunday.

The parade was part of the third annual Festival Orgullo Hispano, which was held both Saturday and Sunday. With a Kenosha police escort, among the participants were dancers, including those from La Perla Tapatia USA ballet folklorico, local businesses, and anyone who wanted to follow them.

The sounds of mariachi music drowned out the winds that unfurled various flags, including the Mexican and U.S. flags, and another that represented both cultures, on the festival grounds.

The festival was a celebration in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Kenosha Creative Space played host to the event in partnership with Lomeli Butcher Shop and Sonido Destructor and was a benefit for the Orgullo Hispano Scholarship Fund.

Sunday’s festival activities featured the Hernandez family’s dancing horses, a half dozen of them galloping around a dance floor in front of the main stage and prancing to the commands of their riders.

The horses had many mesmerized and others pulling out their cameras to record the moves of the majestic animals. Karla Arcate, co-owner of Lomeli Butcher Shop and an organizer of the event, said while there were more horses arriving not all of them dance.

About 80 percent of the 51 vendors at the event were representative of organizations. The event had almost as many vendors as Taste of Wisconsin.

Arcate, who was in charge of organizing vendors, said 15 others wanted to be a part of Festival Hispano Orgullo but they had to turn them away because there were not enough volunteers for set up and clean up to accommodate more.

Service and education vendors, including Carthage College, Gateway Technical College were pleased with the public engagement, she said.

“That’s what we want. We want (the public) to get information from our booths,” she said.

Patricia Torres-Galvan, whose daughter dances with the La Perla Tapatia USA, said she has been to every festival since its inception three years ago.

“I love it. I love the food, the environment, the way they express every Latin group here,” she said. “Everybody gets their culture (represented), so that’s always nice.”

Despite the torrential downpour before the grounds opened on Sunday, many turned out.

“We love our culture,” Torres-Galvan said.

Amy Garrigan of Kenosha came with friends to the festival for the first time.

“This morning it did not look good,” she said. “This is an amazing celebration.”