In the wake of the reports that conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito accepted luxury vacations from conservative donors, Republican senators are getting a little edgy over what they view as the high court’s “image problem”.

They want Chief Justice John Roberts to do something about it.

What they don’t want to do is take the matters into their own hands and be forced to adopt some sort of ethics reform legislation as Democrats have proposed.

We agree.

“I think it would be helpful for the court to up its game. I don’t want Congress to start micromanaging the court, but I think confidence-building would be had if they were more clear on some to this stuff, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was more blunt about it, saying Congress needed to stay out of the court’s business.

The fuss/furor over the high court’s ethics come after ProPublic reported that Thomas had accepted luxury trips and other perks from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow over the course to two decades – none of which Thomas disclosed. Crow also paid the tuition for Thomas’ nephew at a private boarding school and one of his companies bought a house in which Thomas held a one-third share.

ProPublica followed with a news report that Justice Alito flew to a luxury Alaskan fishing lodge in 2018 courtesy of hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer. Six years later in a case that pitted the Republic of Argentina against American creditors – including Singer – Alito declined to recuse himself from the case, The court ruled 7-1 in Singer’s favor and his hedge fund gained a $2.4 billion payout.

Which is not to say that Democrat-appointed justices have been immune to the offers of largesse. The late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 2018 took a trip to Israel courtesy of billionaire Morris Kahn. Kahn had business before the high court just a year earlier.

The fact is, freebie trips, resort stays and other perqs for high court justices have become fairly common-place. The watchdog group Open Secret reported that between 2004 and 2019, high court justices took more than 1,309 trips compliments of others.

That’s nine trips per justice per year, and as one report put it, “it’s unlikely they stayed at the Holiday Inn on most of them.”

Chief Justice Roberts needs to take this in hand, bring each high court justice into the fold and adopt a judicial code of ethics – like that which applies to lower courts – before this gets out of hand.