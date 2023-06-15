After working for Gateway Technical College, in various positions, for 34 years, Provost John Thibodeau is moving on to his next adventure: retirement.

Thibodeau began working for Gateway as a communications instruction, teaching writing and speech, at its Elkhorn campus beginning in 1989. Nine years later, he served as dean of the Elkhorn campus, then, over a year later after administrative reorganization, he was appointed vice president of the Elkhorn campus.

After more administrative reorganization and centralization under then-President Bryan Albrecht, seven years later, Thibodeau moved to Kenosha to lead institutional effectiveness. In 2010, he became assistant provost, and, after former Provost Zina Haywood retired, Thibodeau took on the role of provost, with plans to retire at the end of the academic year.

Thibodeau's endeavor as a teacher, and later administrator, at Gateway, will come to a close in a few weeks.

What was Gateway like when you first started?

It was really interesting, because I didn't know anything about the two-year college system. When I was in graduate school, I had done a little part-time teaching for a community college, so I had taught adults, and I knew I liked teaching adults, which is why I applied for the job at Gateway. But I really didn't know anything about the technical college system or what made a technical college different from a community college, so I had a lot of learning to do. This was my first full-time teaching job.

I had students who were studying accounting and business, police students, nurses, but then I also taught some very basic writing classes for the welders, and at that time, we had a horse shoeing program, so I taught them, just basic English. (There was) a huge range of what students needed out of communication.

What's one of the more rewarding parts of your job?

Commencement is the best time of year. Getting to see it all pay off with our students is easily one of the best parts (of my job). The higher up you go in administration, the less student contact you get. Usually, by the time a student gets to me now as provost... they haven't gotten their problem solved, so it's not always super positive when a student comes to me. But when I get to go out and meet them, and go to nursing pinning ceremonies, and the police academy graduations, and of course, big commencement and get to actually interact with the students, it's fantastic. It's really great.

Tell me more about the growth you've seen at Gateway.

I think one of the nice things that gateway does, is we spend a lot of time talking to employers about what they need. And so we're really always on the lookout for new programs, and one of the things that I did in my previous job, as assistant provost, was oversee the development of new programs. Our goal was to add at least two new programs a year, because you always need to be looking at where the local economy is going, and what the jobs are going to be, so we're always looking for new things.

We were super excited last year to be able to add the liberal arts transfer degrees, and work with UW-Parkside on that. So that's a game changer for the college because that is really what makes community college different from technical colleges is having that liberal arts transfer.

We're starting a Human Resources program this fall, we started medical laboratory tech last fall (and) we're still one approval away from getting a respiratory therapy program to start next year, and this is all stuff that employers are telling us they really want. I think that's what drives a lot of growth and change at the college. And our programs drive everything, so that's why our facilities keep growing and expanding. We have to bring on new expertise in our faculty.

What are some lessons you've learned during your career?

One of the things that we learned recently is there are very few things that we can't teach online. Online instruction is really positive and successful for our students. And there were a lot of things we never tried to do online, because we just couldn't imagine them. And then when COVID came, and we had to figure out a way to move a lot of our instruction online, our faculty stepped up and were very creative, and now our students have come to expect that there will be online components in all their classes. So one of the lessons I've learned is not to say, "It can't be done," particularly in terms of online learning, there's just so much that we can do with technology.

Something else that people don't necessarily think about is what good teachers people who come out of industry can be. A lot of our faculty didn't train to be teachers, but when they come here, we have a program that we put them through to help them succeed in the classroom, and we give them lots of support. We have a whole department that's about helping instructors become and be good teachers. So someone who has spent their whole life in a machine shop, comes here wanting to pass that information along that they've learned, and because they're so knowledgeable, because they really want to do it, they make great teachers.

The last thing (is) you just don't always think about how life changing education can be. I say that because I went to college because I got out of high school, and that's what you did next. And that's how a lot of us are. It was just sort of like, "Well, I'm just going to keep getting my education, because that's what you do. And then I'm gonna go on with my life." And you don't really think about, "I'm doing this to change my life." But I look at so many people at Gateway. I look at so many students and I listen to them talk about what their life was before they were here, and then what their life is going to be now that they've been here. Education doesn't just add to somebody's life, it can completely change the direction of somebody's life.

Any memories from your time at Gateway?

Getting to work with Bryan Albrecht, who was our past president for 16 years. I will always look back fondly on that. That was remarkable. He was a great leader, so getting to work really closely with him is something I'll always remember.

something I will not miss is when I had the campus in Elkhorn, and then this last year as provost, I'm the guy who has to get up at five in the morning on a snowy day, and determine whether we're all going to come to school or not. So I will not miss that at all. When it snows and I am not doing this anymore I will feel fine about that.

Is there something you will miss about Gateway?

It's a little bit of a cliche, but I'm going to miss the people. I'm going to miss my co workers. I've worked with a lot of really great people over the years, and I think the team that I have now is probably one of the best groups that I've worked with at Gateway.

I really enjoy the whole process of education. I have worked a lot behind the scenes with creating new programs and creating processes to make sure students are learning, and supporting all of those things. I like that creative part. I like starting new things. So that's something I might have to find a way to continue doing in retirement. But I will miss having those opportunities to work on projects where we're creating something new that's going to benefit students. I will definitely miss that.

What's next?

Right now I'm planning to take it easy. My wife and I are talking about possibly relocating, maybe back to Milwaukee. That's where we lived for the first half of my career. I'm a site visitor for our accrediting body, and I'm going to continue to do that (because) you can do that as a retiree, so that way I can still keep a foot in education. But I've been busy for so long, I just want to see what it feels like to not be busy.

How does it feel to be done?

It's very strange. Now I've got (a few) weeks left, so I'm trying to figure out what are those last things that I absolutely have to get done before I go. Matt Janisin is going to be the new Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, he's going to be taking over most of what I do. I'm trying to help Matt, and learn the things that I've been doing and help him get off on the right foot in this very short time we have left. I don't know what it's gonna feel like on the last day. It's going to be weird.

Is there anything you want to add?

The other thing is, how much I've enjoyed being in the community here. The first 17 years that I worked at Gateway out in Elkhorn I lived in Milwaukee and commuted. And then in 2006, when I got transferred to this campus, my wife and I moved to Kenosha, and we've really enjoyed living in Kenosha. It is a great community.

There's just so many good things going on here; the partnerships with education, the way the community comes together around things-- it's just really terrific... This is just such a great community and I think working here in this community has helped me see that.