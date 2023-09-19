GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur, frustrated? You think so?

The Green Bay Packers head coach knew the answer before he asked the question.

LaFleur had once again spent a Q&A session with reporters on Monday using variations of words like “growth” and “lessons” and “development” and “inexperience” as he discussed his team’s 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons one day earlier.

His team, the youngest in the NFL with an average age of 25.13 years on opening day, had not only blown a 12-point fourth-quarter lead, but a host of young players had made a bevy of mistakes that factored into the outcome — including rookie kicker Anders Carlson and rookie punter/holder Daniel Whelan’s leisurely approach to a first-quarter field goal that resulted in a delay-of-game penalty, and first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love forgetting the code word that should have activated a fourth-and-1 QB sneak in the fourth quarter.

And so, the fifth-year head coach was asked, how are you managing the frustrations of you team’s inexperience?

“Do I seem frustrated?” he interjected before the question had ended.

Told he did, LaFleur nodded.

“OK.”

He could not deny it.

Then, LaFleur added, “Listen, you only get so many opportunities in this league and when you feel like you missed an opp, that is extremely frustrating. Again, I don’t want to ever take any credit away from Atlanta. They did what they had to do.

“We’re always looking at what we could control and what we can do better. We’ve got to capitalize.”

That his team made mistakes came as no particular surprise to LaFleur, who has been talking since training camp kicked off in late July about the growing pains and learning experiences his team would endure in 2023 — from Love, who had made one career start during his three years as Aaron Rodgers’ understudy, to a pass-catching group made up entirely of rookies and second-year players, to having both a rookie kicker and rookie punter this season.

Thirteen rookies saw action in the Packers’ season-opening 38-20 victory at Chicago on Sept. 10; the same number played against the Falcons while seven more second-year players saw action.

“Once our number’s called, we’ve got to step up,” said rookie wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who caught his first two NFL passes Sunday, the second being a 32-yard touchdown. “They (the coaches) believe in the rookies, so we’ve got to step up and do what we’ve got to do to help the team win.”

More importantly, they must try to minimize the number of mistakes they make in critical situations. LaFleur was particularly exasperated by the laissez-faire approach Whelan and Carlson took to a first-quarter 51-yard field-goal attempt, which resulted in the 5-yard delay-of-game penalty.

While LaFleur took the blame for not calling timeout once he saw what was transpiring, he also said such a mistake cannot happen.

“I’m just pissed that we were even in that situation, quite frankly. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to keep an eye on the shot clock,” LaFleur said. But, he added ”Our operation has got to improve. It’s never an excuse, but we’ve got two young players back there, and it looked like we were out on the practice field on a Wednesday lining up to attempt a field goal. There’s got to be an urgency.

“It was a learning experience, a hard one to learn. But ultimately, I’m mad at myself for not calling a timeout in that situation.”

Love’s mistake, with his team clinging to a 24-22 lead, was similarly costly.

After running back AJ Dillon fell on a third-and-1 play for no gain, the Packers were facing fourth-and-inches from their own 34-yard line. LaFleur gave Love the go-ahead to run a quarterback sneak if the Falcons defense looked vulnerable; if Love didn’t get the necessary look, the Packers would call timeout and punt.

The problem? Love did get the look he wanted. The yard was there to be gained. But when he was supposed to say a key word to make center Josh Myers snap him the ball and cue the linemen to block, Love said he yelled the wrong word, so nobody moved.

Love ran the sneak without the ball, resulting in a 5-yard false start penalty and a punt with 6:07 to go. The Falcons took the lead on the ensuing drive.

“Things like that happen. Whether you’re young or old, it can happen,” LaFleur said. “Credit to their fans and that environment. It gets loud and things get miscommunicated. We had a bunch of miscommunications, really on both sides of the ball.

“But in particular, that was a critical situation, because he had the green light to run a quarterback sneak right there. I (had) confidence that he’s going to get that done and we’re going to get it done up front. It was a bad experience.”

Those were just two of the many mistakes that cost the Packers on Sunday, ones that LaFleur continues to try to learn how to live with and correct — and, ideally, prevent by seeing them before they happen.

Asked if this has been the most challenging of his five seasons, having led the Packers to NFC Championship Game berths in 2019 and 2020 and the NFC’s No. 1 seed in 2020 and 2021 — with Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP who spent 15 seasons as the Packers’ starting quarterback — LaFleur acknowledged that it has been challenging.

But, he said, it’s on him to lessen those challenges.

“To me, that’s why I’m mad at myself. We’ve got to stay ahead of that stuff so it doesn’t cost us,” he said. “Unfortunately, yesterday, it cost us.”