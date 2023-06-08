GREEN BAY — During a break in the Green Bay Packers’ organized team activity practices late last week, Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari found themselves with a little free time.

And Jenkins, the Packers two-time Pro Bowl left guard, and Bakhtiari, the team’s five-time All-Pro left tackle, started talking about what they believe they can accomplish together now that both of them are healthy and back at their primary positions after knee injuries, rehabilitation setbacks and offensive line shuffling derailed their dynamic duo mojo the past two years.

“It’s going to play a big part in us as a team moving forward,” Jenkins said as the Packers prepared to wrap up OTAs with one final practice on Thursday before the team’s mandatory minicamp begins next week.

“Just talking to Dave (the other) day, we talked about how we want to be the best left side in the NFL. Just us being able to play together, keep on building on the things that we were building on, it’s going to be key.”

Bakhtiari, after a brutally long and up-and-down journey following the major knee injury he suffered during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice, may not be particularly thrilled to be the last man standing on the roster following the offseason departures of nearly all the other thirtysomething core players, but he does finally seem to be past the knee issues that plagued him for nearly two years after the injury occurred.

Jenkins, who tore the ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 28, 2021 game at Arizona, didn’t play in the team’s season-opener at Minnesota but made his 2022 debut in Week 2 against Chicago.

He started all 15 games he played in last year, but he struggled during the first half of the season while playing out of position at right tackle. After shifting back to left guard for the final 10 games he played, Jenkins returned to his pre-injury form and earned another Pro Bowl berth.

Beyond that duo, the Packers are returning virtually all of their linemen from a year ago, which should, in theory bring continuity. Right?

Wrong.

Even with right tackle Yosh Nijman (11 starts at right tackle, two at left tackle), right guard Jon Runyan (11 starts at right guard, six at left guard) and center Josh Myers (17 starts, all at center) all back, head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich (a former offensive line coach) and line coach Luke Butkus insist their jobs are nowhere near as secure as Bakhtiari and Jenkins’ positions are.

And Stenavich put the group on notice earlier in the offseason.

“We’ve got a lot of competition on the right side, whether it's right guard, right tackle or even center,” Stenavich had said before OTAs kicked off. “We're just going to go out there and put these guys in different spots.

“Getting those best five out there that jell the best and are the most physical, that's what I'm looking for.”

Throughout OTAs, Stenavich was true to his word. During the open practice earlier this week, Bakhtiari and Jenkins took a handful of 11-on-11 reps at their usual spots, with Myers at center, Runyan at right guard and Nijman at right tackle.

When Bakhtiari and Jenkins came out, Caleb Jones took over at left tackle and Royce Newman was at left guard. But 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker also got some first-team snaps at left tackle, while Zach Tom, who’d been splitting first-team reps at right tackle with Nijman and was with the No. 1 line to start the previous week’s open OTA practice, worked as the No. 2 center.

“It’s a competition everywhere,” Butkus said. “We’ve got a lot of experience in the at room right now, and that’s a good thing. Guys pushing to get better, that’s how you get better, right? Before Game 1, we’ll figure it out.”

Butkus said Myers, a second-round pick from Ohio State in 2021 who has started all 23 games he’s played since, would be further along had he not missed 11 games as a rookie due to injury, and it doesn’t sound like the coaches are actively trying to replace him.

“Last year was almost like he was a rookie,” Butkus said. “Josh is doing everything he can. He’s working his butt off. I don’t think anybody works harder than Josh. He just needs to keep working, just like everybody else.

“He’s not not meeting our expectations. That’s not what we’re talking about. He just needs to keep working to get better, just like everybody else in that room.”

Sean Rhyan, a third-round pick from UCLA last year who played just one special teams snap as a rookie last year before a season-ending NFL suspension for using performance-enhancing substances, has also gotten work at center, but it’s unclear how he fits into a group that is largely unchanged from a year ago.

“For Sean, part of that was his own mistake,” Butkus said. “Sean’s going to come to work every single day. He’s a hard-headed, tough-nosed kid. He’s just got to work. That’s how you get better. That’s what we know. That’s all we know. He’ll work extra hard, too, to try to find his role in this offense.”

The only additions to the room are three undrafted rookie free agents, and ex-University of Minnesota guard Chuck Filiaga, who has worked with the No. 2 line, has seen the most action so far as part of a two-deep that is tough to penetrate.

LaFleur intends to keep rotating linemen throughout next week’s mandatory minicamp and is OK with not having a set-in-stone starting five until shortly before the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago.

That will leave someone like Tom plenty of time to try to overtake Myers at center, or Newman, a 16-game starter right guard as a rookie in 2021, an opportunity to work his way back into the starting lineup.

“Yeah, I would say so,” LaFleur said. “We always are kind of cross training these guys, whether they’re at tackle, kicking ‘em into guard, (or) if they’re a guard, maybe moving them down to center. That’s just part of our process, and it’s helped us out because we’ve had a lot of different combinations, especially last year, up front.”