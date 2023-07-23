GREEN BAY — Eric Stokes won’t be ready for Wednesday’s first practice of training camp, but the Green Bay Packers aren’t giving up hope that their 2021 first-round pick will be on the practice field before the summer is over — and that he could be ready when their season kicks off Sept. 10 in Chicago.

Even if Stokes, who is coming back from knee and foot injuries suffered in last season’s Nov. 6 loss at Detroit, takes longer than he or the Packers anticipate, the team still feels very good about the cornerback crew they have at the top of the depth chart — two-time second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and his team-best nine interceptions over the past two seasons, and slot cornerback Keisean Nixon, who not only supercharged the Packers’ kickoff return game but also earned more defensive opportunities.

“This group is a talented group,” said new defensive passing-game coordinator Greg Williams, who takes over for beloved veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray after Gray left for the Atlanta Falcons. “Obviously Jaire Alexander, I think he's one of the top players at his position in this game. But this group as a whole, you see kind of how they competed and what they did over the last few years, and I'm excited.”

After missing much of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury, Alexander took awhile to regain his top-end form last year, but he still finished with a career-high five interceptions and a team-leading 14 pass break-ups.

After not shadowing Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson in the Packers’ season-opening loss in Minneapolis, Alexander traveled with Jefferson for most of the team’s blowout win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, which should lead to him having more influence on how he’s utilized this season.

Making it easier for defensive coordinator Joe Barry is the talent around Alexander. Douglas was miscast as the slot corner, so when Stokes went down, it forced Barry to play Douglas outside, where he’s more effective. It also opened the door for Nixon to play more in the slot, which proved to be a good fit.

“It’s going to make a big difference for us, everybody can play everywhere now,” Alexander said. “That’s the kind of secondary you would like — a secondary that’s versatile and people are going to play here and there.”

After Alexander, Douglas, Nixon and Stokes, the Packers have some intriguing developmental players, including rookie seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine, who flashed during the offseason.

“Everyone in that room is capable,” Williams said. “That’s what makes it such a great competition, is the fact that they’re all capable.”

Here’s a closer look at the cornerbacks as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice on Wednesday.

Burning Question

When will Stokes be healthy — and can he return to form?

The 2021 first-round pick had a strong finish to his rookie year but was struggling last season when he suffered season-ending knee and foot injuries during the loss in Detroit. He wound up needing surgery both on his knee and on his foot to repair a Lisfranc injury, which can require a longer healing process. After being stuck in a wheelchair initially, Stokes began running and was hopeful during the offseason program that he’d get the green light sometime in camp.

Asked if the injuries stunted the growth he’d shown as a rookie and if he was unhappy with how he played before the injury, Stokes replied, “I did good my rookie year, but you’ve got to come back down. You’ve got to realize it’s the NFL, the wide receivers get paid to catch, of course they’re going to catch a few balls. It is what it is. I’ve just got to make more plays than them. They’re going to catch it.”

On the rise

Nixon.

The first-team All-Pro kickoff returner was a game-changer on special teams, but after limited exposure on defense, the No. 3 cornerback spot is Nixon’s to lose entering camp. The coaching staff liked what Nixon did in the slot last season after Stokes’ injury shifted Douglas back outside where he belonged, and Nixon will have every opportunity to hold that job.

“Eric had a pretty substantial injury. He’s on the road to recovery,” Barry said. “With Eric not even being able to practice, we feel like we’ve got two pretty good outside corners in Ja and Rasul, and then Keisean, he played about 400 snaps for us last year on defense.”

Player to watch

Douglas.

After being plucked off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in October 2021 after Alexander’s shoulder injury, all Douglas did was snare a team-leading five interceptions (all of which came in crucial moments, with two that he returned for touchdowns) — an impressive performance that he wasn’t quite able to replicate last year after getting a three-year, $21 million deal to stay.

Still, Douglas did have four interceptions, and if Stokes does get cleared before camp’s end, the Packers are ready to rotate them to get them both on the field if they both merit playing time.

“Very proud of Rasul,” said Williams, who coached Douglas with the Cardinals. “TThe one thing I did know about Rasul: Rasul is a very intelligent football player. To watch him put it all together, it was gratifying. He had bounced around for a while and to see him finally find a home and put it all together and get in a defensive scheme that fits his play style — using his eyes, using his vision and his instincts — I think he maximized it. And he’s in a very good position.”

Key competition

Who gets the next-man-up spot until Stokes is cleared?

With Stokes starting camp on the PUP list and no sure thing to be back in time for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago, the defense doesn’t have that clear-cut next cornerback to line up outside if something should befall Alexander or Douglas.

Ballentine and Thomas got work with the No. 1 defense during the offseason program when Alexander and Douglas skipped voluntary practices, and Valentine also showed promise in shorts and helmets. Much of the preseason will be spent sorting out who else deserves a roster spot at cornerback, as the top four corners are unlikely to play in meaningless games. That’s why the extra work the young corners got during the offseason was so important.

“They’re at a premium. You can’t put a value on them,” head coach Matt LaFleur said of Ballentine, Williams and Valentine’s extra snaps. “They’re so important, especially guys who haven’t played, newcomers to this league, rookies. ‘CV’ has done an unbelievable job. You can really see the body movement skills that he possesses, and he’s been working hard. I think there’s been some great lessons along the way but he’s a guy that he certainly has the talent. It’s going to be on him to put it all together and go out there and do it in the preseason.”

Numbers game

18.

That’s how many interceptions the Packers had last season, tied for sixth-most in the league. Alexander (five), Douglas (four) and Nixon (one) accounted for more than half of those.