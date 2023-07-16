GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have their own futures to worry about, certainly.

Both members of the Green Bay Packers dynamic running back duo enter a 2023 season that’ll be crucial to their own career arcs moving forward.

Jones, despite authoring his third 1,000-yard season in the past four years, accepted a $5 million pay cut from the $16 million he was slated to earn in 2023, restructuring his deal to guarantee him $8 million and pay him another $3 million in salary. Given the cratering of running back salaries, Jones almost certainly made the right call, given the way the Minnesota Vikings cut ties with four-time Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook after the sides couldn’t agree on a restructured deal.

“It meant everything. This is home for me. This has always been home for me,” Jones replied when asked what it meant to him to reach an agreement on his restructured deal — even with the money he gave up. “This is my family. I love the coaching staff. I love the people upstairs. I love my teammates in this locker room. There’s no other place where I want to be. This is home. I’m just happy and blessed to be back here.”

Dillon, meanwhile, confessed to pressing last season and now enters a contract year with his numbers going in the wrong direction. Although his numbers last season weren’t terrible (186 carries, 770 yards, a team-best seven rushing TDs), they certainly weren’t the breakout stats the Packers were anticipating from a former second-round pick.

“Last year, I thought he could have been playing at a more aggressive level, and we talked about it,” longtime running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Dillon. “We watched the tape, he saw what I was referring to and then he applied what we talked about. (But) it’s got to be like that right from the start. (I told him), ‘When you played this way, you were very effective. But when you played this way, you weren’t. So we need to start off (the right) way.’”

But on top of their own individual concerns, Jones and Dillon will also be tasked with carrying a greater share of the offensive load as head coach Matt LaFleur aims to get back to a purer version of his offensive philosophy, one predicated on a robust running game and an effective play-action passing game, which are designed to make life easier for the quarterback — in this case, first-year starter Jordan Love.

No running back tandem in the league was more productive last season than Jones and Dillon, who combined for 2,492 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. Jones was more productive in both the run game (1,121 yards to 770 yards) and the pass game (395 to 206), but their combined yardage output was an uptick from 2021, when the duo combined for 2,306 total yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

Given Love’s inexperience and the coaches’ desire to return to a more traditional under-center, play-action passing game to lessen the offensive burden on Love, it’s hard to imagine the Jones-Dillon combination having less than 2,500 total yards this season. It’s easier to picture them cracking the 3,000-yard barrier.

“I prepare every time the same way. Whenever my number’s called, I’m excited and I’m ready for it,” Jones said of the possibility. “If that means me seeing the ball more, then I’m here for it.”

Here’s a closer look at the running back position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins with rookies reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for July 26.

Burning Question

Will Dillon rise to the occasion in a contract year?

Dillon’s openness in a June State Journal article about the pressures he felt last year as he tried to set the stage for a contract extension — and the security that would have come with it, given his and wife Gabrielle’s strong ties to the area — got a lot of attention, but Dillon insisted after sharing his story that he’s not going to make the same mistake again. Thus, even with an uncertain future, Dillon said he has a new, less stressed-out outlook for this year. Whether it pays off for him, of course, remains to be seen.

“Last year, I got caught up in trying to be perfect. So really, I think I’m a lot more calm and a lot more composed about it (now),” he said. “I realize that I don’t really control the situation — to an extent, at least. So, I’m just going to go play ball and I’m not putting any extra stress on it. I’m just going to try and enjoy every minute of it.”

On the rise

Goodson.

Although all the normal offseason program caveats apply, with the no-pads, half-speed, non-contact practices — Goodson was one of the players during the offseason program who appeared to have taken a meaningful jump compared to his rookie season, which he spent entirely on the practice squad. Built like Jones and having been productive in college at Iowa (1,151 rushing yards in his final season), don’t count Goodson out in the No. 3 running back competition, even against a rookie draft pick in Nichols and a more experienced backup in Taylor.

“I think Tyler Goodson will be a weapon for us,” Jones said during the offseason. “He’s been out here, balling.”

Player to watch

Nichols.

Given the uncertain futures of both Jones and Dillon, getting Nichols in the seventh round could prove to be the Packers’ biggest steal of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2021, no one at the FBS level of college football ran for more yards than Nichols, who rushed for 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, winning the MAC offensive player of the year award while leading FBS players in both rushing yards and all-purpose yards.

And while his production dipped in 2022 in part because of a toe injury, the Packers felt after the draft that getting a player projected to go two or more rounds earlier was a colossal bargain—especially since his college position coach at CMU, Cornell Jackson, was Jones’ position coach at UTEP years earlier and saw some similarities between the two.

“(Jackson) said (Nichols) reminds himself a lot of me in the way that he attacks things. He’s very intentional with what he does,” Jones said. “(Jackson) was like, ‘You may turn and be like, how does this guy keep asking questions?’ But I’m excited to get to work with Lew.”

Key competition

No. 3 running back job.

Despite the durability of both Jones (who has played 62 of a possible 66 regular-season games the last four years) and Dillon (45 of 50), the third running back spot is hardly a throwaway roster spot on this team. Although Taylor, the No. 3 back for most of last season, got just 10 carries in 2022, the Packers see that position as vital to the special teams units and as a place where a future starter can cut his teeth before being a more regular contributor. Given Jones’ and Dillon’s uncertain futures, Nichols, Goodson and Taylor could be competing for more than just a complementary role this season; they’re looking to impress for future considerations.'

“I think it’s going to be a real competition,” Sirmans said. “I think right now you’ve got three different type of backs. You have a guy like ‘Goody,’ who’s probably built more like Aaron in terms of what you’re going to ask him to do. And then a guy like PT being bigger, good instincts. I mean, heck, special teams may even play a huge role in making that decision for us. But if all guys are running on all cylinders, it may come down to which one of these guys is going to be more beneficial for what we want to do offensively in situations. It’s going to be a real deal for sure.

Numbers game

3,039.

That’s how many yards Jones, who enters the season with 5,284 career rushing yards, needs to surpass Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green, who holds the franchise record with 8,322. Green, a workhorse back in the 2000s, carried 1,851 times as a Packer — more than 800 carries more than Jones has (1,035) at this point in his career, having played in the job-sharing era of running back rotations. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry for his career, Jones’ average is more than a half-yard better than Green’s and No. 2 all-time rusher, Jim Taylor’s. They both averaged 4.5 yards per attempt during their Packers careers.